Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Digital Asset Virtual Conference, held January 27th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through January 30th.

Please schedule 1x1 meetings here

January 27th

Presentation Ticker(s)

Africa Bitcoin Corporation Limited		 (OTCQB: AFBCF | JSE: BAC)

VersaBank		 (NASDAQ: VBNK | TSX: VBNK)

AVAX One Technology Ltd.		 (NASDAQ: AVX)

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation		 (OTCQB: BTCFF | TSXV: BTCT)

Metaplanet Inc.		 (OTCQX: MTPLF | TSE: 3350)

LQWD Technologies Corp.		 (OTCQX: LQWDF | TSXV: LQWD)

BNB Plus Corp.		 (NASDAQ: BNBX)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


MTPLF
