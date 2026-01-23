Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for January 27th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference to be held January 27th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings Here

"We are excited to host our Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference on January 27th," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "This event provides a platform for digital assets companies to share their stories and engage directly with investors."

January 27th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Africa Bitcoin Corporation Limited (OTCQB: AFBCF | JSE: BAC)
10:30 AM VersaBank (NASDAQ: VBNK | TSX: VBNK)
11:00 AM AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX)
11:30 AM Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (OTCQB: BTCFF | TSXV: BTCT)
12:00 PM Metaplanet Inc. (OTCQX: MTPLF | TSE: 3350)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


