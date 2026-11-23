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November 23, 2026
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Diaguili Copper Gold Project Presentation - Drill Rig Onsite
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17 September 2025
Zeus Resources Limited
29 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in MauritaniaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 July
Trading Halt
30 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15h
55 North Gold Enters into Mineral Exploration Agreement with Marcel Colomb First Nation
55 North Gold Inc. (CSE: FFF) (OTCQB: FFFNF) (FSE: 6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Mineral Exploration Agreement (the "EA") with Marcel Colomb First Nation ("MCFN"), effective October 20, 2026, in connection with the Company's 100%-owned Last... Keep Reading...
15h
Graycliff Updates Market on Progress at Its Shakespeare Gold Project
Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) ("Graycliff" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the progress of its 2026 drilling program at its 100-per-cent-owned Shakespeare gold project located less than 100 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario.We have now... Keep Reading...
20 November
Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1 Million
Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX- V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of national... Keep Reading...
19 November
Cerrado Gold Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Highlights: Gold equivalent production of 16,985 Gold Equivalent Ounces ("GEO") at AISC of $1,546/oz Au during Q3 2026; Adjusted EBITDA of $33.8 million for Q3 2026 and $90.8 million year-to-date Earnings of US$0.04 per basic share outstanding in Q3 2026 and US$0.16 per share Year to Date,... Keep Reading...
18 November
RED MOUNTAIN FUNDING TO ACCELERATE THE ARMIDALE PROJECT
Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced RED MOUNTAIN FUNDING TO ACCELERATE THE ARMIDALE PROJECTDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 November
Asara signs binding term sheet to acquire Siguiri Gold Corp
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara signs binding term sheet to acquire Siguiri Gold CorpDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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