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July 22, 2026
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania
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17 September 2025
Zeus Resources Limited
21 July
Trading Halt
30 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 March
Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Outstanding Antimony Results at CasablancaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 March
Reinstatement to Quotation
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 February
Pause in Trading
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Pause in TradingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
7h
BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing
Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced BSPH Accommodation Strategy ProgressingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
9h
Chinese Banks Halt Retail Paper Gold Trading: Risk Mitigation or Price Discovery?
In a development causing a stir in the gold sector, Chinese banks are pulling the plug on retail paper gold trading. Major Chinese banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China — the world’s largest by assets — have announced they will cease offering retail paper trading products... Keep Reading...
13h
Novagold to Take Full Ownership of Donlin Gold in Buyout
Novagold Resources (NYSE:NG) announced it has entered into definitive agreements to buy out Paulson Advisers’ 40 percent stake in the Donlin gold project in Alaska, unifying ownership of what is projected to become the largest single gold mine in the US.Under the arrangement, Paulson will... Keep Reading...
17h
Barrick Invests US$15 Million in Kingfisher for Golden Triangle Exploration
Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to purchase a 9.9 percent stake in Canadian explorer Kingfisher Metals (TSXV:KFR,OTCQB:KGFMF) for roughly US$15.25 million to fund copper-gold exploration in BC's Golden Triangle.Kingfisher committed to directing at least 80 percent of the placement... Keep Reading...
22 July
Trading Halt
21 July
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026
Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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