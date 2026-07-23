Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

Download the PDF here.

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ZEU:AU
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Zeus Resources Limited

Zeus Resources Limited

Unlocking Morocco’s high-grade antimony in a tightening supply market Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca

Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Outstanding Antimony Results at CasablancaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pause in Trading

Pause in Trading

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Pause in TradingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced BSPH Accommodation Strategy ProgressingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold bars overlaid with Chinese flag.

Chinese Banks Halt Retail Paper Gold Trading: Risk Mitigation or Price Discovery?

In a development causing a stir in the gold sector, Chinese banks are pulling the plug on retail paper gold trading. Major Chinese banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China — the world’s largest by assets — have announced they will cease offering retail paper trading products... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass highlighting Alaska on a detailed US map.

Novagold to Take Full Ownership of Donlin Gold in Buyout

Novagold Resources (NYSE:NG) announced it has entered into definitive agreements to buy out Paulson Advisers’ 40 percent stake in the Donlin gold project in Alaska, unifying ownership of what is projected to become the largest single gold mine in the US.Under the arrangement, Paulson will... Keep Reading...
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Barrick Invests US$15 Million in Kingfisher for Golden Triangle Exploration

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to purchase a 9.9 percent stake in Canadian explorer Kingfisher Metals (TSXV:KFR,OTCQB:KGFMF) for roughly US$15.25 million to fund copper-gold exploration in BC's Golden Triangle.Kingfisher committed to directing at least 80 percent of the placement... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...

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