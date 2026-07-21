Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Trading Halt

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ZEU:AU
Zeus Resources Limited
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Zeus Resources Limited

Zeus Resources Limited

Unlocking Morocco’s high-grade antimony in a tightening supply market Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca

Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Outstanding Antimony Results at CasablancaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pause in Trading

Pause in Trading

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Pause in TradingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Announces Acquisitions of Stroud Resources and Silvermark Resources and Brokered Financing; Eric Sprott to Become Cornerstone Shareholder

Silver Hammer Announces Acquisitions of Stroud Resources and Silvermark Resources and Brokered Financing; Eric Sprott to Become Cornerstone Shareholder

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES Key Highlights of the Transaction Include: Expected to transform Silver Hammer into a globally diversified silver... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA) (NYSE American: GORO) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an updated technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the San Francisco Project, Sonora, Mexico" with an effective date of April 30, 2026 and a... Keep Reading...

Eric Sprott Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Goldgroup Mining Inc.

Eric Sprott announces today that 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, acquired 2,552,371 common shares (Shares) of Goldgroup Mining Inc., pursuant to the closing of the plan of arrangement and merger (Arrangement) with Gold Resource Corporation (GRC). The closing of the... Keep Reading...
Centurion Commences Field Work at Limestone Gold Project, Suriname

Centurion Commences Field Work at Limestone Gold Project, Suriname

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an experienced geological field crew has been mobilized to the 3,548-hectare Limestone Gold Project ("Limestone" or the "Project") in Suriname.The crew is currently conducting detailed geological... Keep Reading...
Early Works Commence at Black Swan Processing Hub

Early Works Commence at Black Swan Processing Hub

Maritana Minerals Limited (ASX:MRT) (“Maritana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of Early Works at its 100% owned Black Swan Processing Hub (“BSPH” or “the Project”), about 50km northeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The Company has engaged GR Engineering Services... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Mining and Gold Resource Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination and Goldgroup's Anticipated Listing on the NYSE American

Goldgroup Mining and Gold Resource Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination and Goldgroup's Anticipated Listing on the NYSE American

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA) (OTCQX: GGAZF) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) ("GRC") are pleased to announce that they have closed the previously announced merger (the "Merger") pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated... Keep Reading...

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Zeus Resources Limited
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