DIAGNOS Welcomes Dr. Pierre-Luc Charlebois to its Advisory Board

Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence ( AI ), announces that Dr. Pierre-Luc Charlebois has joined the Corporation's Advisory Board.

Along with fellow members, Dr. Tomas J. Philipson, former vice chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Mr. Ed Weiner, a seasoned entrepreneur, and Dr. Barry A. Ginsberg, optometrist, Dr. Charlebois will act as special counsel to the Corporation's management.

Dr. Charlebois is an orthopedic surgeon practicing in the province of Quebec, Canada. Dr. Charlebois earned his orthopedic surgeon medical degree from the University of Montreal. He also holds a master`s degree in Health Economics, Policy and Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

"I am thrilled that Pierre-Luc has accepted to join our advisory board. I am confident that his work expertise, knowledge of the Canadian healthcare system as well as his business skills will significantly contribute to Diagnos` growth" said André Larente, President and CEO of Diagnos.

About Diagnos
Diagnos is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Diagnos aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance Diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.Diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Diagnos disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 


For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President Diagnos Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@Diagnos.ca 

