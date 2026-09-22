DePuy Synthes Showcases Next-Generation Trauma Innovations at OTA 2026

New innovations across fracture fixation, connected care, AI-assisted surgery and procedural solutions reinforce the company's leadership in trauma care.
DePuy Synthes, a global leader in orthopaedic technologies and solutions, will showcase its latest trauma innovations at the 2026 Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) Annual Meeting in Nashville, including four new VOLT™ plating systems, MAXFRAME AUTOSTRUT™ with Bluetooth ® Multi-Axial Correction System, VELYS™ Trauma AI Assisted Surgery enabling technology, and an expanded value offering for procedural solutions.
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DePuy Synthes' next-generation trauma innovations being showcased at the 2026 Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) Annual Meeting.
"With an estimated 178 million new fractures occurring globally each year, our commitment to driving innovation to help surgeons manage increasingly complex injuries has never been stronger. The hardware offering that defined our industry is now moving forward with a best-in-class precision threaded locking platform, we are expanding into connected care across the entire skeleton, and we are increasing our footprint of solutions that surgeons need to improve patient outcomes," said Paolo Di Vincenzo, Global President, Trauma, DePuy Synthes.
Expanding the VOLT™ Platform with New Fracture Fixation Solutions
DePuy Synthes will showcase four new plating systems that further expand the VOLT™ (Variable Angle Optimized Locking Technology) portfolio, the company's flagship fracture fixation plating platform designed using proprietary DePuy Synthes MOSAIC technology, which leverages CT-derived anatomical data and machine learning to inform implant shape and fit across diverse patient anatomies. 1 The new VOLT offerings will span key areas of the skeleton, across the ankle, knee, and shoulder, expanding the company's anatomic plating portfolio across some of the most common and clinically demanding fracture procedures.
Advancing Connected Limb Reconstruction with the Launch of MAXFRAME AUTOSTRUT™ with Bluetooth ®
The company will showcase the new MAXFRAME AUTOSTRUT™ with Bluetooth ® Multi-Axial Correction System, the latest evolution of the company's limb reconstruction portfolio. The system is now commercially available in the U.S. and is the first and only to combine fully automated device adjustments with real-time remote monitoring and treatment management for complex limb reconstruction. 2-3*†§¶ By connecting digital treatment planning, automation and mobile connectivity, the platform helps provide surgeons greater visibility and flexibility throughout the correction process.
Bringing AI-Enabled Surgical Guidance to Fracture Care
Launching in 2027 in the U.S., the new VELYS™ Trauma AI-Assisted Surgery for fracture care is a new enabling technology that delivers intraoperative surgical guidance and fracture reduction assistance, offering precise 3D guidance without trackers or reference bodies. 4||
Expanding Trauma Commercial Offering with Procedural and Economic Solutions to Support Efficiency
The company will also showcase its expanded trauma commercial portfolio now including its comprehensive soft tissue portfolio for trauma procedures, including DYNACORD™, GRYPHON™, SUPERHAWK™, and HEALIX Anchor™ technologies. These offerings, combined with its robust biologics portfolio, enable the company to efficiently support the entire trauma surgery spectrum of care.
DePuy Synthes will also offer interactive demos of its SOURCEVIEW™ Analytics Platform.
Experience What's Next in Trauma Care
Visit Booth #309 during OTA 2026 to explore the company's latest trauma innovations and learn how DePuy Synthes continues to help drive the future of trauma care.
Important Information
Prior to use, refer to the instructions for use supplied with the device(s) for indications, contraindications, side effects, warnings and precautions.
About DePuy Synthes
At DePuy Synthes, we see the person beyond the procedure. That's why we've built one of the most comprehensive orthopaedic portfolios in the world – to help people return to the moments that matter most. Our innovations – across joint reconstruction, trauma, extremities, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery, and sports medicine – alongside the VELYS™ digital surgery portfolio, are engineered for performance and fine-tuned for feeling. Building on a 130+ year legacy of orthopaedic innovation focused on human needs, we partner with surgeons and healthcare professionals to deliver care for the body, that is felt most deeply in the heart. For more, visit this website.
About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in cardiovascular, orthopaedics, surgery and vision solutions at https://www.jnjmedtech.com/en-US/ .
Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding VOLT™ Plating System, MAXFRAME AUTOSTRUT™ with Bluetooth ® Multi-Axial Correction System, VELYS™ Trauma AI-Assisted Surgery, DYNACORD™, GRYPHON™, SUPERHAWK™ and HEALIX Anchor™ Technologies, and SOURCEVIEW™ Analytics Platform. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson and/or DePuy Synthes. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; uncertainty of commercial success for new products; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; impact of business combinations and divestitures; challenges to patents; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and global health care reforms and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com , www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither Johnson & Johnson nor DePuy Synthes undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
© DePuy Synthes and its affiliates 2026. All rights reserved. US_ORT_ALLO_421481
The third-party trademarks used herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
* As compared to manual strut adjustments required by the MAXFRAME™ System.
† Based on a survey of n = 6 surgeons on remote features
§ Compared to manual systems and/or earlier MAXFRAME AUTOSTRUT Multi-Axial Correction System without remote functionality
¶ Only available if the patient opts to use the optional MAXFRAME AUTOSTRUT Mobile App
|| Measurement precision meets clinical standards
a. David Galos MD, serves as a paid consultant for DePuy Synthes.
References
- DePuy Synthes, MOSAIC™ Claim Evidence Memo. 7/2026. Windchill #502735931.
- Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates, AUTOSTRUT Evidence Generation. March 2022. Windchill Document #0000316017.
- DePuy Synthes Autostrut With Bluetooth Evidence Generation Report, 05/2026. Windchill # 502655703.
- Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates. Vector Claims Memo. November 2025. Windchill #502527051.
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Lindsey Diaz-MacInnis
ldiazmac@its.jnj.com