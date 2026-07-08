A new era is beginning for the battery materials industry, as the defense sector joins energy storage systems and electric vehicles to become a primary catalyst for demand.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Fastmarkets Global Battery and Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas, Electrios Consultants Managing Director Cormac O’Laoire said recent policy changes have elevated batteries from a commercial technology to a strategic national security asset.

That shift is accelerating investment in domestic battery manufacturing, particularly for military drones and other defense applications.

The conversation also explores the challenges of building competitive battery supply chains outside China. O’Laoire argues that while mining often captures the headlines, the greatest hurdles remain in midstream processing, workforce development and project economics. Beyond defense, the interview examines the outlook for energy storage systems, lithium iron phosphate batteries, battery recycling and the investment decisions shaping the industry's next decade. Listen to the full interview for O’Laoire's perspective on the evolving battery supply chain, the role of government policy and why defense spending could become an important catalyst for critical minerals demand.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.