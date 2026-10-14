Deep Fission Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Liz Muller, Co-Founder and CEO of Deep Fission, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2026 Builders and Innovators Summit

Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is recognizing Deep Fission, Inc. (Nasdaq: FISN) ("Deep Fission" or the "Company") Co-Founder and CEO Liz Muller as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2026 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Liz Muller from entrepreneurs across multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. As Co-Founder and CEO of Deep Fission, Liz leads the development and commercialization of a first-of-its-kind underground nuclear energy system designed to reduce the cost, timeline, and siting risk of nuclear deployment. She brings decades of experience operating at the intersection of nuclear engineering, environmental stewardship, and large-scale infrastructure innovation.

Deep Fission is revolutionizing the energy landscape with innovative technology that places a small modular pressurized water reactor in a borehole approximately one mile underground. Its approach combines established pressurized water reactor technology with a novel underground deployment model designed to simplify construction, enhance safety, and support scalable commercial deployment.

"I'm honored to be recognized by Goldman Sachs alongside such an accomplished group of entrepreneurs," said Liz Muller, Co-Founder and CEO of Deep Fission. "This recognition reflects the ingenuity of our team and our shared conviction that nuclear power can be delivered more affordably and at greater scale. We founded Deep Fission to address the barriers that have limited nuclear deployment, and we're focused on translating that vision into reliable power for the customers who need it."

"We are pleased to recognize Liz Muller as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2026," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "As AI reshapes the global landscape, the leaders at Deep Fission are proving that agility and vision can be the ultimate competitive advantages. They are not simply building a great enterprise; they are redefining what is possible in their industry."

In its 15th year, Goldman Sachs' Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of hypergrowth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to successfully lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Deep Fission

Deep Fission is developing technology that places a small modular pressurized water reactor in a borehole approximately one mile underground. The Company's Gravity™ Nuclear Reactor approach combines established pressurized water reactor technology with a novel underground deployment model designed to simplify construction, enhance safety, and support scalable commercial deployment. Deep Fission is focused on delivering reliable, low-carbon baseload power to meet growing electricity demand from utilities, industrial customers, and data centers. The Company is currently advancing the development of its first reactor project in Parsons, Kansas, and was selected for the U.S. Department of Energy's Reactor Pilot Program.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Deep Fission's business strategy, technology development plans, potential commercial deployments, potential demand represented by non-binding LOIs, expected regulatory activities, planned project milestones, potential commercialization, potential revenue recognition, and the timing, feasibility, scalability, safety, and performance of the Company's technology. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, risks related to the Company's early stage of development; the non-binding nature of the LOIs; the Company's ability to negotiate and enter into definitive commercial agreements; technical, engineering, drilling, construction, regulatory, licensing, financing, supply chain, and deployment risks; the Company's ability to obtain required approvals from the NRC, DOE, and other governmental authorities; market adoption of the Company's technology; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Deep Fission's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Deep Fission undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact
5W Public Relations
media@deepfission.com

For press related questions about the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Michael Bruen at Michael.Bruen@gs.com .

Investor Relations Contact
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
IR@deepfission.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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