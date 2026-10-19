Renforth Successfully Intersects Gold in Both Drillholes Undercutting Surface Gold Results within the 2025 MRE Pit Shell at Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit in Malartic, Quebec

(TheNewswire)
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15.68 g/t Au over 0.85m from 262.85m to 263.7m in PAR-26-149 is the highest single sample result in the program, located within the open pit shell
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9.41 g/t Au over 4.05m from 130.75m to 134.8m in PAR-26-150 is the highest grade-thickness result (38.1 g/t Au x m) in the program, located within the open pit shell
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1.45 g/t Au over 11.6m from 203.7m to 215.3m in PAR-26-150, including 2.40 g/t Au over 5.3m, within the open pit shell
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1.36 g/t Au over 11.0m from 223.0m to 234.0m in PAR-26-149, including 2.05 g/t Au over 6.5m, within the open pit shell
TORONTO, Ontario – TheNewswire - October 19, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive assay results for the two undercut drillholes, each of which successfully intersected gold above the cut-off grade used in the April 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate (the "2025 MRE"), within the open pit footprint of the 2025 MRE at Renforth's Parbec Gold Deposit in Malartic, Quebec, contiguous to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic Mine.
"We are very pleased with these drill results at Parbec. Like the recent surface results, these drill intersections, which include both high and low grades and long widths, have intersected gold in parts of the deposit not previously tested by drilling. I am very happy to deliver these results to shareholders. We will now commence quantifying their impact on our resource with an internal update to the MRE. The internal MRE update will incorporate a gold price closer to the current price, unlike the US$2,100/oz used in the 2025 MRE. In addition, the historic surface channels, which were not used for modelling in the MRE, will be incorporated in the MRE. Finally, our positive 2026 trench and drillhole results will also be incorporated. I believe the collective impact of these three inputs will be positive, but we await that result. As part of our commitment to transparency, shareholders will be informed of the outcome of that process as soon as possible. We are now planning our next steps at both our Parbec gold deposit and our Victoria polymetallic deposit," states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.
Both PAR-26-149 and PAR-26-150, drilled into Renforth's wholly owned Parbec gold deposit within the open pit footprint and undercutting the mineralized trend exposed on surface during earlier stripping, each encountered mineralized envelopes and multiple gold occurrences down the hole, as summarized in the highlights table below.
This drill program, designed to test the area under the previously announced unanticipated surface gold results obtained in a surface stripping and channel cutting program at Parbec (see press releases of July 30th and October 13th 2026) successfully intersected gold mineralization under the stripped area and deeper in the Parbec open pit shell, in previously untested areas of the 2025 MRE deposit model. In addition, the QA/QC procedures and assay results for this drill program highlight the presence of a known nugget effect at Parbec. In particular, two samples were flagged HET by the lab during the photon assay analysis, the primary sample and a quarter cut of that sample. HET indicates heterogeneity within the sample, where the distribution of gold is observed as uneven and/or coarse, the nugget effect understood to exist at Parbec. The flagged samples are presented below with their grades, in the interest of full disclosure.
Parbec Drillhole Assay Highlights
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Intervals are length-weighted averages of individual assays. "Min. Envelope" denotes a mineralized envelope composite; "incl." denotes higher-grade intervals or individual samples within it.
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Lengths are as measured in the core box; true widths are not known.
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Composites were selected using a gold value cut-off of 0.27 g/t Au, as was used in the 2025 MRE, allowing a maximum of one consecutive sample below the cut-off as internal dilution.
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HET* - these samples were flagged by the lab due to the observed coarse/uneven nature of the gold in the sample. Separate from the HET flag, the QA/QC procedure of the submission of a quarter cut further highlights the nugget effect with the disparate assay results obtained.
PARBEC DRILLHOLE LOCATIONS
Plan view of drillholes PAR-26-149 and PAR-26-150 relative to the 2026 stripped area and channel samples. Drill traces and channels are coloured by gold grade.
SAMPLE AND QA/QC PROTOCOLS
NQ-size drill core was logged and sampled by Renforth personnel. Sample intervals were selected during logging; the core was split in half, with one half bagged and tagged for assay and the other half retained in the core box. The samples were delivered to the facilities of ALS Canada Ltd. in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, and assayed by method Au-PA01 (gold by PhotonAssay on crushed reject). ALS is independent of Renforth.
Renforth inserts its own QA/QC samples into the sample stream during core logging and splitting, at a rate of 8 QA/QC samples for every 50 samples. Each set of 8 consists of 2 blanks (Appalache Valley Pierre Decorative Stone), 2 standards (CDN-GS-1P5ZB: certified at 1.912 g/t Au by Photon Assay and CDN-GS-7Q: certified at 6.69 g/t Au by Photon Assay), 2 duplicates (each a duplicate of the preceding sample) and 2 quarter cuts (the core is cut in half, one half is cut in half again, and each resulting quarter forms a sample).
Laboratory QA/QC protocols vary from lab to lab. For the Parbec results in this press release, the laboratory inserted 3 standards and 1 blank per batch into its processing stream.
All blanks returned values below the detection limit, so there is no evidence of contamination. Results for both standards were consistent from batch to batch. Duplicate results generally agreed with their original samples. Some differences between quarter-cut duplicates at higher grades reflect the nuggety distribution of gold, which is typical of this type of mineralization. QA/QC results were reviewed by the Qualified Person and found to be acceptable.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Technical and exploration information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton, P. Geo. OGQ, an independent "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.
The Parbec Mineral Resource Estimate (SGS Canada Inc. – Geological Services, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Parbec Gold Deposit, Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region, Québec, Canada, effective date April 4, 2025) comprises a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 265,800 ounces of gold and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 97,000 ounces of gold. Silver is present in the Parbec deposit; however, insufficient assaying has been completed to include silver in a resource estimate to date. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The April 4, 2025, MRE is the current MRE for Parbec.
ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold and critical minerals resource company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec to the point where Renforth can monetize Parbec in order to develop Renforth's Victoria nickel focussed bulk tonnage polymetallic deposit. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. Renforth's Victoria Ni/Cu/Co/Zn polymetallic deposit is also contiguous to Canadian Malartic, with a resource declared over only 12% of the ~20km length of the mineralized structure, forming part of a wholly owned district scale property with several mineralized occurrences. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to the planned internal update of the Parbec mineral resource estimate and its anticipated outcome, the gold price and data to be used in that update, planned next steps at the Parbec and Victoria deposits, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Nicole Brewster
President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.
(416)818-1393
CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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