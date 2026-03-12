David Ke Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Equity Capital Markets Group

Evercore announced today that David Ke has joined the firm as a senior managing director in the equity capital markets group, focused on biotechnology. He will be based in New York.

"We are excited to welcome David to Evercore," said Naveen Nataraj, co-head of U.S. investment banking. "Biotechnology remains one of the most dynamic sectors in equity capital markets, and David's experience and deep investor relationships enhance our capabilities as we continue to support innovative companies as they access capital."

"David brings a strong track record and deep biotechnology expertise to Evercore," said Kristy Grippi, head of equity capital markets at Evercore. "His experience will further strengthen our ability to serve clients across the sector, and we look forward to the impact he will have on continuing to elevate our underwriting platform."

Mr. Ke said, "I am thrilled to join Evercore and contribute to its world-class franchise at such a pivotal time for the healthcare industry. The healthcare landscape is at an inflection point, providing opportunities for growth, innovation and transformative treatments for patients. I could not be more excited to help our clients navigate the complexities, seize the opportunities and achieve their strategic objectives through best-in-class thought leadership and capital markets solutions."

Mr. Ke joins Evercore with nearly 20 years of investment banking experience across both public and private capital formation. Most recently, he served as a managing director at J.P. Morgan, where he also held roles including executive director, vice president and associate. Mr. Ke earned a bachelor's in finance from New York University.

About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .

Business Contact:
Naveen Nataraj
Co-Head of U.S. Investment Banking
Communications@Evercore.com

Media Contact:
Jamie Easton
Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@Evercore.com

Investor Contact:
Katy Haber
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
InvestorRelations@Evercore.com

