Danaher Corporation announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 21, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly ...

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com , under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

You can access the conference call by dialing 866-952-8559, within the U.S. or +1 785-424-1881 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 8:00 a.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Danaher's earnings conference call (Conference ID: DHRQ122). A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until May 5, 2022 . You can access the replay dial-in information on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Events & Presentations."

Danaher's earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Quarterly Earnings" beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential . For more information, please visit www.danaher.com .

2022-0319 - New Listing - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (NIRV)

The common shares of Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

INN Video: Ian Graham of Discovery Harbour Resources

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV:DHR) President and CEO, Ian Graham, spoke with Resource Investing News on its flagship project, Wabassi, located in northern Ontario. “We’ve put our arms around an entire Greenstone Belt hosted VMS Mineral District. This is, as far as I’m aware, Canada’s most recent discovery of a new mineral district,” states Mr. Graham. In 2013, investors can expect the mobilization of drilling on the project, with news expected to come out in July. “Based on that news, we will be financing the Company a little further in the fall,” Mr. Graham says.

Integrated DNA Technologies Adds MLL Munich Leukemia Laboratory to Align Program

Expanding initiative focused on next generation sequencing services helps to advance genomics research

On the heels of Integrated DNA Technologies' xGen™ NGS portfolio launch in December, MLL, the Munich Leukemia Laboratory , one of the leading research and diagnostic laboratories for leukemias and lymphomas, has joined the global genomics solutions provider's Align Program.

Medtronic appoints new Operating Unit Presidents

  • Que Dallara joins as EVP & President, Diabetes
  • Mike Marinaro named President, Surgical Robotics
  • Dr. Kweli Thompson named President, Cardiac Rhythm Management

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced leadership transitions for three of its Operating Units Diabetes, Surgical Robotics, and Cardiac Rhythm Management bringing in critical skills and capabilities and creating opportunities for internal talent.

"The future of medical technology requires strong leadership in data science, artificial intelligence, and robotics, all of which make these three Operating Unit President roles some of the most important and dynamic leadership opportunities in our industry," said Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "These appointments not only strengthen our businesses and build our technology expertise; they also further establish Medtronic as a destination for world-class talent."

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time : 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone : Toll Free: 8888-254-3590 or International 1-647-794-4605
Webcast : www.gud- knight .com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.
Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com .

First U.S. trial using GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module shows 50% reduction in missed colorectal polyps with artificial intelligence technology versus standard colonoscopy

Findings published in Gastroenterology show that AI technology assisted coloscopy improves the accuracy of polyp detection, which plays an important role in the prevention of colorectal cancer

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced final findings from a randomized, international, multi-center study that confirmed the effectiveness of the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, which uses AI as an aid in detecting colorectal polyps during colonoscopy, potentially helping to prevent colorectal cancer (CRC). The study, published on March 15 in Gastroenterology, the official medical journal of the American Gastroenterological Association, found that the use of GI Genius in conjunction with colonoscopy significantly decreases the miss rate (2x) of colorectal polyps and adenomas compared to standard colonoscopy.

Applied UV to Present and Showcase Airocide and Scientific Air Technology at Hotel, Restaurant & Catering 2022 in London

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that Keith Frein, the Company's VP of International Sales, will be presenting and showcasing the Company's patented, research backed Airocide and Scientific Air Management air purification products at Hotels, Restaurants and Catering (HRC) 2022 in London, UK March 21-23, 2022.

Hotels, Restaurants & Catering is the UK's largest and most prestigious business event for hospitality and foodservice professionals and is globally recognized as being at the forefront of innovation and product excellence. Trusted and supported by FEA, The Craft Guild of Chefs, The Caterer, The Staff Canteen, The British Culinary Federation and the Association of Pastry Chefs, the event is forecast to attract over 30,000 visitors of which 80% have purchasing power. HRC's 2020 event was attended by globally recognized brands and decision makers from McDonalds, Hard Rock Café, Pizza Hut, Hilton Hotels, Accor Hotels, NOBU Hotels and Firmdale Hotels to name a few.

ALR Technologies Announces Completion of Pivotal Non-Inferiority Study on the GluCurve Pet CGM

ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announced successful results from the conclusion of the non-inferiority study conducted on the GluCurve Pet CGM which was previously announced on February 10, 2022 and February 28, 2022. GluCurve is the first of its kind Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) specifically for diabetic cats and dogs.

Notable findings from the study:

