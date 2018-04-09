Data Investing

Intrinsyc receives orders over US$1 Million

« 5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech …
• April 9, 2018
Add Comment

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX:ITC), a leading provider of solutions for the development of embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) products announced that two companies have selected Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 820 µSOM system on module to power their IoT devices. The company received orders that are over US$1 million over the past two weeks.

As quoted in the press release:

“Intrinsyc is getting significant traction with sophisticated IoT devices, particularly in the medical segment, due to the high-performance, high-quality, and long-term availability of our Open-Q™ 820 µSOM,” said Mr. Mark Waldenberg, Vice President of Global Sales for Intrinsyc.  “We continue our momentum in achieving design wins for our Open-Q™ embedded computing modules which lead the embedded industry in performance, functionality, and reliability.”

Intrinsyc’s Open-Q™ 820 µSOM is an ultra-small (50mm x 25mm) form-factor system on module based on an ultra-powerful and energy-efficient 64-bit quad-core processor.  The combination of exceptional graphics and video processing, and power and battery efficiency, makes this system on module (“SOM”) an ideal choice for premium performance IoT products.  Another important factor in the SOM’s selection was the products guaranteed availability through 2026.

Click here for the full text release:

tech free industry report

Tech Forecast and Promising Tech Stocks To Buy in 2017

Learn about breakthrough technology about to impact lives around the globe. We cover the entire industry in our FREE investor’s report. Gain Access

Get the Latest Data Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Data Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

tech free industry report

Tech Forecast and Promising Tech Stocks To Buy in 2017

Learn about breakthrough technology about to impact lives around the globe. We cover the entire industry in our FREE investor’s report. Gain Access
Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply