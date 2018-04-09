Intrinsyc receives orders over US$1 Million

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX:ITC), a leading provider of solutions for the development of embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) products announced that two companies have selected Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 820 µSOM system on module to power their IoT devices. The company received orders that are over US$1 million over the past two weeks.

As quoted in the press release:

“Intrinsyc is getting significant traction with sophisticated IoT devices, particularly in the medical segment, due to the high-performance, high-quality, and long-term availability of our Open-Q™ 820 µSOM,” said Mr. Mark Waldenberg, Vice President of Global Sales for Intrinsyc. “We continue our momentum in achieving design wins for our Open-Q™ embedded computing modules which lead the embedded industry in performance, functionality, and reliability.” Intrinsyc’s Open-Q™ 820 µSOM is an ultra-small (50mm x 25mm) form-factor system on module based on an ultra-powerful and energy-efficient 64-bit quad-core processor. The combination of exceptional graphics and video processing, and power and battery efficiency, makes this system on module (“SOM”) an ideal choice for premium performance IoT products. Another important factor in the SOM’s selection was the products guaranteed availability through 2026.

Click here for the full text release: