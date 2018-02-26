Ivanhoe Mines announces a 50% increase in Indicated Mineral Resources, at a 3% cut-off grade, at the ultra-high-grade Kakula Copper Discovery in D.R. Congo

Robert Friedland, Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF), and Lars-Eric Johansson, Chief Executive Officer, announced today that the company has completed an independently verified, updated Mineral Resource estimate for the ultra-high-grade Kakula Discovery on the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project, near the mining centre of Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As quoted in the press release:

“Kakula is the most remarkable mineral discovery we have seen during our 35-plus years in the exploration industry. The new, independently-verified resource estimate now places Kamoa-Kakula ahead of Indonesia’s renowned Grasberg Deposit as the world’s fourth-largest copper discovery on the planet in terms of contained copper. And it still is growing. “The exceptionally high copper grades, thicknesses and continuity of the mineralization at Kakula distinguish this discovery from anything else in the Central African Copperbelt,” Friedland added.

