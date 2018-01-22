Ultragenyx Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of up to $175,000,000 of shares of its common stock.

In addition, the company is expected to grant the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional $26,250,000 of shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

