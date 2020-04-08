Relevium Secures NPN Number With Manufacturing Partner And Is Ready To Market Bioganix® Cleancare Hand Sanitizers In Canada

Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RLV) has secured the natural product number for the Canadian market and is ready to launch the product for Canadian customers.









Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RLV, OTC:RLLVF and Frankfurt:6BX) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce that it has secured the natural product number (“NPN”) for the Canadian market and is ready to launch the product for Canadian customers.

Relevium is leveraging product formulation and manufacturing expertise of its integrated supply chain in Montreal to commercialize the newly announced Bioganix® CleanCare hand sanitizers that effectively kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The Company, through its local manufacturing partner, has secured Health Canada Natural Product Number (“NPN number”) and will begin accepting pre-sale orders on a first-come, first-served basis.

“In conjunction with our manufacturing partners, we are very pleased to have the opportunity to introduce Bioganix® trusted products into the Canadian market,” stated Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium. “Given the recent tensions between Canada and the US due to the scarcity of supply of essential COVID-19 infection prevention products and in order to support local businesses, we have decided to manufacture locally for each market. Our products will be offered initially online, with plans to offer as well through specialty retail brands,” added Mr. Useche as he commented on the Company’s distribution strategy.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, or “would” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek to rely on the applicable safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche

President and CEO

For more information about this press release:

Tel: +1.888.528.8687

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

Email: investors@releviumcorp.com

Website: www.releviumtechnologies.com

