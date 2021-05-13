SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NUAN, HGV, HRVSF, MLND; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Microsoft Corporation for $56.00 per share. If you are a Nuance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond Resorts International, Inc. If you are a Hilton Grand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX:HRVSF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest shareholders will receive 0.1170 of a subordinate voting share of Trulieve for each Harvest subordinate voting share (or equivalent) held. If you are a Harvest Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, Millendo shareholders are expected to own approximately 18.5% of the combined company while pre-merger Tempest stockholders will own approximately 81.5% of the combined company. If you are a Millendo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

