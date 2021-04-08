SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Green Thumb Industries, Inc. – GTBIF
Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Green Thumb Industries, Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: GTBIF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.
The investigation concerns whether Green Thumb and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
After the markets closed on March 29, 2021 , the Chicago Tribune reported that Green Thumb is under federal investigation for possible “pay-to-play violations” during its push to gain coveted growing and distribution licenses in Illinois and several other states. According to the Chicago Tribune article, federal officials are examining campaign donations and other steps that Green Thumb took as it sought to acquire these licenses.
On this news, Green Thumb’s stock price fell $3.40 per share or 11.83%, to close at $25.35 per share on March 30, 2021 .
The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York , Chicago , Los Angeles , and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz , known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), today announced the pricing of a marketed public offering of 5,000,000 subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada (the “Offering”) at a public offering price of C$50.00 per share ( $39.63 per share after giving effect to the conversion rate published by Bloomberg at 4:30pm ET on April 7, 2021 to convert Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars). The gross proceeds to Trulieve from the offering are expected to be approximately $198.1 million before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. Trulieve has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 subordinate voting shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
The Offering is being conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity, as sole book-running manager, and all of the shares in the Offering are to be sold by Trulieve. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 12, 2021 , subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Trulieve intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily to fund Trulieve’s business development and for general working capital purposes.
/R E P E A T — AMP Appoints National Sales Director and Launches Nationwide Marketing Sales Campaign for Branded Medical Cannabis Products in Germany/
AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (Frankfurt: C4TA) (ISIN: CA0318961038) (CSE: XCX), a pharmaceutical supplier of medical cannabis to German pharmacies, announces the appointment of Mr. Robert Schenk as National Sales Director and the launch of AMP’s nationwide Marketing Sales Campaign for branded medical cannabis products.
Mr. Schenk, who will oversee the development and execution of AMP’s sales and marketing strategies and lead our nationwide sales team, officially joins AMP today. Mr. Schenk brings over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry to AMP and was most recently, Regional Manager of Canopy Growth Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (Nasdaq: CGC ), where he established, built and lead Canopy’s nationwide sales team in Germany.
Global Wellness Acquires Fast-Growing Mushroom Brand “KaleidoMyco”
Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (formerly Redfund Capital Corp.) (CSE: LOAN) (FSE: O3X4) (OTCQB: PNNRD) (“GWS” or the “Company”) signs agreement to immediately acquire KaleidoMyco (“KM”) world’s first company combining hemp extract, adaptogens and myco based ingredients to produce world-class, data-driven, science-based wellness products.
The Assets to be acquired by GWS and sold by KM include but are not limited to intellectual property, formulae, compounds, solutions, research, data, techniques, processes, brand names, tradenames, trademarks, patents, client and vendor lists relating to functional mushrooms, psilocybin and myco-dosing infused consumer packaged products including sprays, pills, soaps, bath bombs, lotions and salves.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Delivers Record First Quarter Sales Performance of VINIA in Israel
Q1 sales orders in line to achieve or exceed revised annual projections.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announced today that sales orders of VINIA® in Q12021 reached an all-time high of US$ 377,756, representing a 17% increase over Q42020 sales orders, and a 668% increase over Q12020. The total number of VINIA® purchase orders in Q12021 also reached a new high of 2,190, an increase of 45% versus Q42020.
Khiron Expands Product Offering in UK and Increases Patient Access
- Following successful medical cannabis launch in Germany , Khiron 1/14, a high CBD flower is expected to be available in Q2/21 for UK patients
- Khiron plans to introduce additional cannabis-based medical products with its registered strains, recently exported from Colombia to Europe
- Supply chain improvements will increase availability of medical cannabis for patients in the United Kingdom
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe is pleased to provide an operational update with regards to its supply of EU-GMP medical cannabis products to the UK. To help alleviate bottlenecks and stock outs, the Company has established an offshore inventory of dried flower, for the express purpose of serving UK patients.
