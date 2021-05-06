Quantum 1 Cannabis Signs Purchase Agreement to Open Flagship Location Near Oakridge Centre, Vancouver’s Largest Retail and Residential Development

(TheNewswire)

May 6 th , 2021 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ( the Company ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Quantum 1 Cannabis ( Quantum ), one of Canada s fastest growing and leading recreational cannabis retailers, has signed a revised Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU ) with Canna-Place to acquire an approved, municipal cannabis retail location in one of Vancouver s most diverse neighborhoods at 41 st and Cambie Street in Vancouver, BC.  The purchase includes a retail cannabis development permit and other rights for the purpose of Quantum to operate a legal cannabis retail store.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Quantum 1 has secured and finalized a prime location to move its development permit from a basement location to a higher traffic ground floor space.  Quantum 1 is awaiting approval from the city for said move.

The new location will feature a full service, recreational cannabis retail experience featuring an upscale, contemporary design and a staff of highly trained cannabis consultants.

With the recent financial announcement of record sales growth across our chain of unique cannabis stores, this flagship location expands our footprint in the Lower Mainland and has exceptional potential for growth. With over a billion dollars of development being spent at Oakridge Centre, density will significantly increase in what is already a high traffic area, stated CEO Russ Rossi. Our dedicated team of experts is excited to serve our growing base of customers with a service and retail experience unlike anything seen in BC before.

In the past fourteen months, Quantum 1 has opened stores in North Vancouver, Vernon, Grand Forks, Keremeos and Creston.

About Quantum1 Cannabis Corp.

Growing Together. Quantum 1 was born from our desire to cultivate great energy and interactions with our communities.   Our retail stores bring together good vibes and good people, aiming to forge connections to cannabis in meaningful ways.  We consider every product, every service offering in our stores as forms of energy that can heighten our own energies and in turn our collective world.  That s why everything we serve is set to the highest standards.

Quantum1 ( www.quantum1cannabis.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quizam Media a publically traded company on the CSE: QQ and US: QQQFF

Quizam Media Corporation

Suite 650, 609 Granville Street

PO Box 10381 Vancouver, BC

V7Y 1G6

Telephone: 604-683-0020

Email: ir@quizammedia.com.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partner ships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

