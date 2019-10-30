New Report: Women Prefer Cannabis Strains High in CBD

RYAH Medtech, Inc. has released a data analytics report on women and their medical use of cannabis.









RYAH Medtech, Inc. (“RYAH” or the “Company”), a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry, has released a data analytics report on women and their medical use of cannabis. Surveying feedback from 28,211 women, the report found that the average female patient prefers strains that are high in CBD, THC, and well-balanced strains to help treat mental health conditions.

“The female patient demographic has not received enough industry attention or study up to this point. Making up more than 45% of the patient pool, it’s our responsibility to better understand what this demographic looks like, which medical issues they are seeking treatment for and what treatments are providing successful outcomes. Women are turning to medical cannabis to treat their mental health concerns and it’s a valuable insight for care providers that we have learned strains high in CBD are helping them gain relief,” said Gregory Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of RYAH.

The data, taken from RYAH’s propriety data pool, and related insights, examine female medical cannabis patient demographics and how women utilize different strains of medical cannabis. The report found that women are a growing segment of the medical cannabis market, comprising 45.1% of the patient population currently using RYAH’s Data Platform. The average female patient prefers strains that are high in CBD, THC and well-balanced strains. They also prefer Indica and Sativa strains equally. Mirroring the common ailments most treated by men, women are seeking medical cannabis for anxiety, depression, stress and pain relief.

In comparing the current data with data in two other reports on women and cannabis, RYAH’s data mirrored and confirmed that women are more likely than men to use cannabis for the specific treatment of fibromyalgia, nausea, anorexia, irritable bowel syndrome and migraines. These reports also indicated that women started to use medical cannabis later in life than men, typically after 30 years of age.

The report also went into some of the specific strains that women prefer for their treatment. Women prefer Cannatonic (7-15% THC, 12% CBD Indica-dominant), Harlequin, Super Lemon Haze (>22% THC, <1% CBD, Sativa-dominant), and Purple Candy for the treatment of anxiety. They preferred AD/CA (>1% THC, 20% CBD, Indica-dominant), Gorilla Glue, Harlequin, and Purple Candy for the treatment of fibromyalgia.

“Medical cannabis has the ability to change lives for the better and we are hopeful the insights from our data pool and related analysis can improve patient outcomes and inspire further study,” added Wagner.

The full report and related insights are available online at: https://us.ryah.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/RYAH-OCTOBER-REPORT-.pdf

About RYAH Medtech, Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is also relevant for growers, dispensaries and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

