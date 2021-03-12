IIROC Trade Resumption – TBI
Trading resumes in:
Company: Thoughtful Brands Inc.
CSE Symbol: TBI
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM
Curaleaf Announces Participation in Roth Capital Partners Virtual 33rd Annual Conference
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Joseph Bayern Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the Cannabis State of the Industry Panel presentation at the Roth Capital Partners Virtual 33 rd Annual Conference for investors on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET .
Details on how to access the webcast presentation can be found under the events section of the Curaleaf investor relations website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. To Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on March 30, 2021
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.
CORRECTION: FinCanna Capital Corp. Clarifies Closing Proceeds of Non-Brokered Private Placement
(This release updates information within the previous release that went out earlier in the day on 3/11/2021)
FinCanna Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "FinCanna") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement announced on February 19, 2021 and February 23, 2021. The Company has issued 17,279,648 Units at a price of $0.125 per unit for gross proceeds of $2,159,956
Thoughtful Brands Bolsters Sales Channels in North America and Europe
Franchise Cannabis Joint Venture in Europe Remains in Place
Thoughtful Brands, Inc. (CSE:TBI)(FWB:1WZ1)(OTCQB:PEMTF) (the “Company” or “Thoughtful Brands“), an eCommerce technology company that researches, develops, markets, and distributes natural health products through various brands in North America and Europe, has cancelled the acquisition of Franchise Cannabis Corp. (“FCC”), previously announced in January. The move allows the existing joint venture with FCC to remain in place, ultimately providing stronger sales and operations networks in North America, and throughout Europe
FinCanna Capital Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise C$2.15 million
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.
FinCanna Capital Corp. (CSE:CALI) (the “Company” or “FinCanna”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement announced on February 19, 2021 and February 23, 2021. The Company has issued 8,639,824 Units at a price of $0.125 per unit for gross proceeds of $2,159,956 (the “Private Placement
