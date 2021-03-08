VIDEO - EY Expert: Cannabis M&A Dictated by Consolidation Trend

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in cannabis space have helped boost the industry to new levels.
At a critical point for the sector, Monica Chadha, national cannabis leader for EY Canada, spoke about the state of M&A in the Canadian cannabis landscape and about the framework needed for this activity.
Chadha shared with the Investing News Network her perspective on the factors that come into play whenever M&A enters the picture, and discussed the particularities involved in cannabis M&A.
Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
“I think the flavor of the year, and maybe next year, will be consolidation, and I think companies that are not fortunate enough to raise or strategically deploy capital will likely see more closures,” Chadha said.
The Canadian cannabis marketplace has recently seen some critical acquisition deals, which may hint at the consolidation trend outlined by the expert.
As it stands, Canadian operators are increasingly interested in the possibilities associated with the US cannabis market. One way these firms may gain access to the market below the border is through M&A.
As the leader of the cannabis team at EY Canada, Chadha works with businesses on their strategy, including evaluating the key initial aspects of what would make sense in terms of a partnership.
“Really evaluating some of the softer aspects of cultural fit, strategic direction, market presence are some of the factors we’d consider in conjunction with obviously financial,” Chadha said.
Check out the video above to hear the full conversation with Chadha and her insights on cannabis M&A.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
Lobe Sciences Completes Previously Announced Sale of Cannabis Assets to Ionic Brands
Strategic sale of non-core assets by Lobe adds non-dilutive capital and shareholder value
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated February 23, 2021, that it has completed the sale to Ionic Brands Corp. (“Ionic Brands”) of Lobe’s non-core cannabis assets relating to Washington-based Cowlitz County Cannabis Cultivation Inc. (“Cowlitz”) held by Lobe’s subsidiary vendor, Green Star Biosciences Inc. (the “Transaction”).
Seattle Area Grocery Chain Metropolitan Market to Begin Carrying KOIOS and Fit Soda on March 22, 2021
Adding to its existing presence on the west coast of the United States, all five KOIOS™ flavours and all four Fit Soda™ flavours will be carried in Metropolitan Market stores beginning on Monday, March 22, 2021. Serving the Seattle-Tacoma area (population 3.87 million), Metropolitan Market is one of five chains under its parent firm Good Food Holdings, which has a total of 51 stores in California, Oregon, and Washington State.
Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that beginning on Monday, March 22, 2021, Koios’ entire line of canned beverage products will be sold at all locations of Metropolitan Market, an urban format supermarket chain in the Seattle-Tacoma area of Washington State. In Q1 2021, the Company announced multiple placements of its beverage products with regional grocers in markets on the west coast of the United States including Market of Choice in Oregon Jensen’s in Southern California and major natural grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market which has a substantial west coast presence with over one third of its locations (360+ stores across 23 states) in California as well as Washington State 1 . The Company has also recently announced other developments relating to its expansion efforts being undertaken in 2021 such as an in-house beverage canning facility and distribution agreements with regional and national wholesale partners.
Pineapple Express Delivery Partners with CannTrust to Offer Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery for estoraTM Medical Cannabis Patients in Ontario
Ensuring estoraTMpatients have seamless access to their high-quality medical cannabis products
World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the “Company” or “World-Class”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. (“Pineapple Express Delivery” or “PED”), a leading logistics technology company offering compliant and secure delivery of controlled substances and regulated products, has partnered with CannTrust Inc. to bring same-day and next-day delivery to estoraTM medical cannabis patients in Ontario
American cannabis sales hit US$17.5 billion in 2020, a research group’s new study shows.
Meanwhile, a Canadian cannabis producer began offering CBD beverages in the US, another move that shows how interested Canadians are in the overall US cannabis market at the moment.
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary
Some pretty important news out of health and wellness; beverage and natural products company BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) this week. For those of you following the Company with us, stay tuned.
EXPLORE