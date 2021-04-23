Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 7, 2021

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) will hold its 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Cronos Group’s senior management team will discuss the Company’s financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company’s website.

Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (866) 795-2258 toll-free from the U.S. and Canada, or (409) 937-8902 if dialing from outside the U.S. and Canada (conference ID: 3586688). If joining by phone, please dial into the call 15 to 20 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to avoid any long hold times.

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS ™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE ™ and Spinach ™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones ™, Happy Dance ™ and PEACE+ ™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: www.thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward‐looking information” or “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward‐looking Statements. In some cases, Forward‐looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward‐looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward‐looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward‐looking Statements. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar , respectively. Any Forward‐looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward‐ looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward‐looking Statement.

Cronos Group Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


