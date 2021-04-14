Cannabis Industry Investor Conference: Company Executives Present April 20th

– Virtual Investor Conferences and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming KCSA Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 10:15 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 10:30 AM ET, on Tuesday, April 20 th .

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/329Ti0Y

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

April 20 th Agenda:

Eastern
ET
NYC

Full Company
Legal Name – Presentation Name

Ticker(s)

10:30 AM

IM Cannabis Corp.

(NASDAQ: IMCC | CSE: IMCC)

11:00 AM

Aleafia Health Inc.

(OTCQX: ALEAF | TSX: AH)

11:30 AM

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

(NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW)

12:00 PM

4Front Ventures Corp.

(OTCQX: FFNTF | CSE: FFNT)

12:30 PM

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

(OTCQX: FFLWF | TSX: FAF)

1:00 PM

The Valens Company Inc.

(OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX: VLNS)

1:30 PM

Slang Worldwide Inc.

(OTCQB: SLGWF | CSE: SLNG)

2:00 PM

ManifestSeven Holdings Corp.

(Pink: MNFSF | CSE: MSVN)

2:30 PM

Stem Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQX: STMH | CSE: STEM)

3:00 PM

Australis Capital Inc.

(OTCQB: AUSAF | CSE: AUSA)

3:30 PM

Experion Holdings Ltd.

(OTCQB: EXPFF | TSX-V: EXP)

4:00 PM

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

(OTCQB: SBUDF | TSX-V: SUGR)

4:30 PM

Fiore Cannabis Ltd.

(OTCQX: FIORF | CSE: FIOR)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences SM
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About KCSA Strategic Communications
KCSA Strategic Communications ( www.kcsa.com ) is a fully-integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations, social media and marketing with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, cannabis, media and energy companies. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm’s clients are its best references.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-industry-investor-conference-company-executives-present-april-20th-301268630.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

