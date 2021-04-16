Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces Stock Option and Restricted Share Unit Grants

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”) an integrated Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, announces the granting of stock options and restricted share units.

The Company has announced that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,100 common shares under the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.16 per common share, expires three years from the date of grant and vest six months from the date of the grant.

The Company has also granted restricted share unit grants, pursuant to the Company’s Restricted Share Unit plan, dated April 1, 2021, totaling 1,548,875 to certain eligible participants.

For further information, please contact:
Igal Sudman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary
Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Tel: 416-720-6264
Email: igal@xtrx.ca

Investor Relations:
Ryan Bilodeau
Tel: 416-910-1440
Email: ir@ayurcann.com

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:
Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tilray/Aphria Deal Faces Delay

A planned business merger between two leading cannabis producers hit a small delay this week as a critical vote got moved.

Meanwhile, a cannabis retail operator elected to celebrate 420 by auctioning a cannabis-themed digital art piece using blockchain technology.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces Expungement Programs in Several States as Part of 420 Celebration

Partnerships with Minardi Law , Minorities for Medical Marijuana, CultivatED, and the Georgia Justice Project will include clinics and virtual events across Florida , Georgia , and Massachusetts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today a series of expungment clinics located throughout south and central Florida as well as virtual events in Georgia and Massachusetts . The clinics are part of the Company’s celebration of the 50 th anniversary of 420.

Keep reading... Show less

Houseplant Launches at The Apothecarium’s California Dispensaries

Seth Rogen’s New Cannabis Brand are Now Available at Apothecarium Dispensaries in San Francisco , Berkeley and Capitola

The Apothecarium is offering cannabis from Houseplant, the cannabis lifestyle brand founded by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at its five California dispensaries. The Apothecarium has three San Francisco locations (Castro, SOMA and Marina ) and one each in Berkeley and Capitola (outside of Santa Cruz ).

Keep reading... Show less

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Directorate Change

Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK’s leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, announces that Charles Lamb will be stepping down as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from April 16, 2021, to focus on his other business interests

Charles has been an integral part of the Board’s efforts to grow the Company since its inception and has played a key role in the Company’s shift in strategy to focus on growing the Love Hemp brand globally.

Keep reading... Show less