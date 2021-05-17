4Front Ventures to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 24, 2021

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (“4Front” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, May 24, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an update on current business trends at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time .

To join the call, dial 1-877-407-0792 toll free from the United States or Canada or 1-201-689-8263 if dialing from outside those countries. The webcast can be accessed at this link .

The call will be available for replay until Monday, May 31, 2021 . To access the telephone replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 toll free from the United States and Canada , or 1-412-317-6671 if dialing from outside those countries, and use this replay pin number: 13719936.

To receive company updates and be added to the email distribution list please sign up for our newsletter here .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.
4Front (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear , Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona , 4Front has operations in Illinois , Massachusetts , California , Michigan , and Washington state . From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front’s team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit www.4frontventures.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4front-ventures-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-24-2021-301292357.html

SOURCE 4Front Ventures Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

4Front Ventures

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from 4Front Ventures using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

BevCanna Signs Agreement with Leading U.S. Water Bottler, Riviera Beverages

Agreement will jump-start the launch of TRACE plant-based mineral and hemp-derived CBD bottled beverages in the U.S. and internationally

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today a co-packing agreement with Riviera Beverages, LLC (“Riviera”) of California. Under the agreement, Riviera will manufacture BevCanna’s TRACE plant-based and hemp-derived CBD bottled beverages for the U.S. and international markets.

Keep reading... Show less

HempFusion Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pioneering CBD Brand Apothecanna

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Purchase Agreement (as defined below) to acquire 100% interest in APCNA Holdings LLC (“Apothecanna”). Established in 2009, Apothecanna pioneered cannabis-powered body care and topicals, and was the first topicals brand to expand nationally and obtain a Federal Trademark. Focused on the premium recovery, pharmacy, and spa segments, Apothecanna has established itself as an industry leader in the development of innovative, all-natural CBD products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005305/en/

Keep reading... Show less

TransCanna Proudly Begins Cultivation at Daly Facility

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) is pleased to announce that on Saturday, May 15th a team of dedicated cultivators from the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms’ planted 1,200 plants into the first cultivation room at its new Daly Facility.

This initial 4,500 square foot cultivation room is one of five new indoor grow rooms being constructed at the Company’s California based Daly Facility under its Phase 1 construction plan.

Keep reading... Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. – HRVSF

Juan Monteverde founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City is investigating Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (“HRVSF” or the “Company”) ( HRVSF ) relating to its proposed acquisition by Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, HRVSF shareholders will receive 0.1170 shares of Truelieve per share they own.

The investigation focuses on whether Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

Keep reading... Show less