4Front Ventures Announces Conference Participation for April 2021

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (“4Front” or the “Company”), a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products, today announces that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in April 2021 :

ROTH Virtual Golden Cannabis Day, April 7, 2021 : Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

PI Financial Golden State Green: Going Deep into the California Cannabis, April 14, 2021 : Leo Gontmakher , Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting. For more details and to register click here .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.
4Front (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear , Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona , 4Front has operations in Illinois , Massachusetts , California , Michigan , and Washington state . From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front’s team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit 4Front’s website www.4frontventures.com .

This news release was prepared by management of 4Front Ventures, which takes full responsibility for its contents. The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4front-ventures-announces-conference-participation-for-april-2021-301261775.html

SOURCE 4Front

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

4Front Ventures

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from 4Front Ventures using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Gage Growth Corp. to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on April 6th, 2021

Gage Growth Corp. (“Gage” or the “Company”), a leading high-quality craft cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, is pleased to provide the following corporate update:

Gage Growth Corp. to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf Announces New Branding for Illinois Retail Locations, Opening of New Westmont Store and Contribution to IL Social Equity Partners

Westmont Opening Will Bring Curaleaf Retail Locations to 103 Nationwide

– Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, announces new Curaleaf branding for the Company’s recently acquired retail locations and the imminent opening of its 10th store in Illinois . Additionally, Curaleaf has contributed $950,000 to impact social equity with six strategic partnerships focused on education and job training in the greater Chicagoland community as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Rooted in Good initiative, and per the Illinois Social Equity provision in adult use regulations.

Keep reading... Show less

HempFusion Provides Operational Update

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“ HempFusion ” or the “ Company ”), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to provide an operational update.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less

HempFusion Wellness Inc. Reports Filing of Fiscal 2020 Results

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“ HempFusion ” or the “ Company ”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, announces the filing of its annual and fourth quarter results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (” SEDAR “) and may be viewed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

Keep reading... Show less

Aphria Inc. Announces Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote FOR the Proposed Aphria-Tilray Business Combination

Aphria Inc. (” Aphria “) ( TSX: APHA ) ( Nasdaq: APHA ), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that both Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (” ISS “) and Glass Lewis and Co., LLC (” Glass Lewis “) have  recommended that holders (the ” Shareholders “) of common shares (the ” Shares “) of Aphria vote FOR the special resolution (the ” Aphria Resolution “) approving the previously announced arrangement (the ” Arrangement “) to be completed pursuant to the Business Corporations Act ( Ontario ) pursuant to which, among other things, Tilray, Inc. (” Tilray “, and following the Arrangement, the ” Combined Company “) will acquire all of the outstanding Shares of Aphria and the Shareholders will become holders of shares of Tilray (” Tilray Shares “).  ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent proxy advisory firms that provide voting recommendations to institutional shareholders.

Keep reading... Show less