After Success and Protests, IMARC Organisers Look to 2020

Melbourne’s sixth annual IMARC went off (mostly) without a hitch, with over 7,000 delegates attending the three day conference.









The conference in Melbourne featured presentations from mining sector giants like BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BLT), analysts from around the world and government representatives from Australian states with resources stories to tell.

The Investing News Network (INN) attended dozens of presentations and interviews at the conference before wrapping up with a chat with Gavan Collery, who also spoke with INN in the lead up to IMARC.

On the final day of the conference, Collery, who is the co-founder of the Melbourne Mining Club, said that the conference was a resounding success, with only minor inconvenience caused by climate protesters who attempted to blockade the Melbourne Convention Centre where IMARC was being held.

“If you want to do a deal in the mining sector, then come to Melbourne, come to IMARC 2020, and there’ll be an even greater emphasis on investment in the mining industry and of course on the technology side,” said Collery.

The seventh annual IMARC event is already in the planning stages, with organisers flipping the switch on the 2020 website.

Click here for INN’s full playlist of IMARC interviews on YouTube — plus keep an eye out for additional coverage on the INN Australia website over the coming weeks.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.