Market News Investing News
Select ™ Live Rosin vapes and concentrates offer unrivaled strain-specific flavor and terpene experiences Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today launched Select Live Rosin, the Company's first line of solventless extracts, to patients across Florida . The products will initially launch at 12 Curaleaf locations and will continue to expand statewide by April ...

Select Live Rosin vapes and concentrates offer unrivaled strain-specific flavor and terpene experiences

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today launched Select Live Rosin, the Company's first line of solventless extracts, to patients across Florida . The products will initially launch at 12 Curaleaf locations and will continue to expand statewide by April 7th .

Select Live Rosin builds upon the brand's existing collection of premium oil products, including Elite, Elite Live and Essentials, and is formulated for experienced cannabis consumers looking for more flavorful, true-to-flower experiences. The products feature an aromatic, pure cannabis flavor created through the Company's live harvesting, flash-freezing and gentle solventless extraction processes that preserve the natural integrity of each strain's terpenes and cannabinoids. Curaleaf's proprietary water-based extraction process eliminates the waste and inefficiencies associated with live rosin manufacturing. This scalable technology allows Curaleaf to offer Select Live Rosin vapes and concentrates at a more accessible price point for patients seeking premium, true-to-flower experiences.

"We are proud to expand our product offerings in Florida to serve our patients' increasingly sophisticated preferences," said Matt Darin , President of Curaleaf US. "Curaleaf's R&D strategy is rooted in delivering novel and exceptional customer experiences, and introducing affordably priced live rosin products along with high-quality vape hardware not only reimagines what is possible for the Company, but for the industry at large."

Select Live Rosin vapes and concentrates will be available in Florida this month and will be followed by Select X Bites in the coming weeks. For more information on product availability, please visit https://selectcannabis.com/find-us .

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 127 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Forward Looking Statements
This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the launch of new products in Florida . Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleafs-select-brand-expands-product-offerings-with-live-rosin-solventless-extracts-301499927.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Curaleaf Holdings CURA:CNX CURLF Cannabis Investing
CURA:CNX,CURLF

TerrAscend Completes Acquisition of Gage Cannabis

 TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis multi-state operator, and Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage") (CSE: GAGE, OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator, today announced that they have completed their previously announced court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"), whereby TerrAscend has acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares (the "Gage Shares") of Gage.

"I believe the combination of TerrAscend and Gage has created one of the most compelling and differentiated operators in the North American cannabis industry," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "Our proven cultivation and manufacturing expertise, proprietary flower strains, and top-selling brands position us to deliver exceptional retail experiences and products for our patients and customers."

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Binding LOI to Acquire Deroose Plants NV, One of the Largest Tissue Culture Propagation Companies in the World

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Binding LOI to Acquire Deroose Plants NV, One of the Largest Tissue Culture Propagation Companies in the World

Deroose acquisition brings multi-national operations, over 2.11 million square feet in laboratory and greenhouse facilities, and a proprietary portfolio of genetic IP for plantation and food crops

Deroose's unaudited 2021 annual revenues were US $40.5 million with EBITDA of approximately US $4.2 million

Keep reading... Show less

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Agrify, Cronos, Everbridge, and CareDx and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY), Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), and CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws andor engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY)

Keep reading... Show less

TerrAscend to Close Acquisition of Gage Cannabis on Thursday March 10th

Combines Strong Leadership Teams, a Portfolio of Powerful Brands and Operations Delivering Quality at Scale

Expanded Footprint Includes 7 Cultivation Facilities and 25 Retail Locations with Operations in 5 States and Canada

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE to Present at 34th Annual ROTH Conference

AgriFORCE to Present at 34th Annual ROTH Conference

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that management has been invited to present at the 34 th Annual Roth Conference being held March 13-15, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

A pre-recording of the Company's presentation is available for registered attendees at https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/agri/1811596 and on the investor relations section of AgriFORCE's website at https://ir.agriforcegs.com/news-events/ir-calendar .

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus Adds Ayahuasca & San Pedro to Federal License for Psychedelic Research

Numinus Adds Ayahuasca & San Pedro to Federal License for Psychedelic Research

Health Canada license renewal expands Numinus' extensive list of permissible R&D activities

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from Health Canada to study Ayahuasca and San Pedro at its licensed, state-of-the-art research facility, Numinus Bioscience. This license expansion will further position Numinus as a recognized global research centr e for natural psychedelic medicines, and supplements the current work Numinus is already undertaking on Psilocybe species and inherent synergistic compounds.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×