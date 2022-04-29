Market NewsInvesting News

Curaleaf International (the "Company") part of Curaleaf Holdings (CNSX:CURA), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce the successful license of the Company's range of cannabis based medicines as extract, under the name Adven, in Malta.

The product range is being manufactured to meet the growing demand for high quality medical cannabis products across Europe and builds on Curaleaf International being the first company to register a THC cannabis extract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient ("API") in Italy. The products are already being prescribed to a growing number of patients in the UK and Germany.

The licensed cannabis-based medicine range incorporates a variety of different strengths and THC/CBD formulations in oil format, which will address a wide range of specialist requirements, all 100% European sourced, from plant to manufacture and EU-GMP certified through the Company's vertically integrated business.

Commenting on this landmark registration, Curaleaf International CEO, Antonio Costanzo said: "We are very proud of this achievement. Thanks to Curaleaf International's regulatory expertise in pharmaceuticals we have obtained registration of a full line of medicinal products to support doctors, pharmacists and patients' demands for high quality cannabis products going forward. We believe this will open a new era of opportunity for licensed cannabis-based medicines in the Maltese market. This news, in addition to our recent registration in Italy, is very promising momentum for Curaleaf International as we continue to witness growing demand for our products across the growing European market."

Commenting on Curaleaf International's wider research strategy, Barbara Pacchetti, Chief Scientific Officer said: " Curaleaf International is committed to advancing the industry's understanding of the medical potential of cannabis through licensed cannabis-based medicines. We anticipate a new era to place cannabis-based medicine in therapeutical disease protocols alongside conventional drugs. Our pioneering scientific research and clinical programmes are designed to provide more clinical data to underpin the growing medical cannabis market. Our aim is to continue to generate evidence regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of medical cannabis for patients and clinicians."

About Curaleaf International

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group) is Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With a unique supply and distribution network throughout Europe, Curaleaf International's vision is to bring the life-enhancing potential of cannabis to the people who need it. EMMAC Life Sciences was acquired by Curaleaf Holdings in March 2021.

For more information about Curaleaf International, please visit: https://www.curaleafinternational.com/ .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of Curaleaf International. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or recognisable in the near term.

Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Curaleaf International assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Media enquiries:
Buchanan
Henry Harrison-Topham / Jamie Hooper / Ariadna Peretz
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000
curaleafint@buchanan.uk.com
www.buchanan.uk.com

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Receives Green Market Report Women's Leadership Award

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers has won Green Market Report 's Women's Leadership Award in the C-Suite category.

Kim Rivers: Trulieve Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

In the last year, Rivers has been the driving force behind several major business developments in the cannabis industry, including Trulieve's leading retail footprint in U.S. cannabis, industry leading profitability, and transformational purchase of Harvest Health and Recreation. Rivers set a new industry standard with Trulieve's release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, the first issued by an American multi-state cannabis operator.

The Women's Leadership Award honors women in the cannabis industry for their work in several different categories including Activism/Politics, Social Equity, Cultivation, and Media.

"It's an honor to be recognized amongst so many talented leaders who are redefining this industry," said Rivers. "As the only female-led public multi-state operator, Trulieve has a unique opportunity to increase female representation and ownership within the sector. It's also important to use this platform to foster significant economic and social advancement opportunities for local communities across the country. I look forward to a future when female leadership is ubiquitous in the C-Suite."

The Women's Leadership Award ceremony was held during Green Market Report Women's Summit in New York City on April 28th . The event was attended by many of the most successful women in the cannabis industry. Winners of Green Market Report's Women's Leadership Award were nominated and selected by a panel of industry insiders.

To view the complete list of winners, visit Green Market report's website .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

MATTIO Communications
Trulieve@Mattio.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-ceo-kim-rivers-receives-green-market-report-womens-leadership-award-301535755.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

WEED Options Listed For Trading

Roundhill Investments an ETF sponsor focused on developing innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that options for WEED — the Roundhill Cannabis ETF — are now listed for trading on Cboe's options exchanges.

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF ("WEED ETF") is designed to offer investors exposure to the cannabis sector. The fund invests in various cannabis related companies, including: (i) cannabis producers and distributors, (ii) cannabis-related technology companies, and (iii) additional cannabis related ancillary businesses.

TerrAscend Promotes Jodie Lampert to SVP of Human Resources

Veteran HR Executive to Oversee All HR Operations and Integration Across the Organization

 TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the promotion of Jodie Lampert as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Lampert previously served as Vice President of Human Resources at Gage Growth Corp. and in her new position will facilitate the integration of talent across the combined organization.

Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna Expands RHO PhytoTM Formulary with the Introduction of Cannabigerol Products into the Canadian Market

Avicanna introduces the rare cannabinoid CBG into its RHO Phyto product formulary which includes oral, sublingual, and transdermal formulations

RHO Phyto CBG products will be made available through various medical and adult-use channels across Canada by Q3 2022

cannabis plant

Cannabis Market Update: Q1 2022 in Review

Click here to read the previous cannabis market update.

Cannabis investments have continued their trend of volatility so far in 2022.

The first few months of the year have brought a rush of catalysts for the market thanks to significant mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and an uptick in conversations surrounding US legalization.

With Q1 over, the cannabis space is full of potential, but still waiting for major political changes.

TERRASCEND TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter the same day after market close.

TerrAscend Logo w Tickers (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS


DATE:

Thursday, May 12, 2022

TIME:

6:00 p.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

Click Here

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1-888-664-6392

CONFERENCE ID:

37033819

REPLAY:

(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, May 26, 2022

Replay Code: 033819#

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c2664.html

