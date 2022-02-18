Market NewsInvesting News

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its State College dispensary, located at 1248 S Atherton St, State College PA 16801. One additional location, Curaleaf Erie, located at 7891 Peach St., is expected to open in early March, pending final regulatory approvals. Curaleaf ' s latest locations in State College and Erie will increase the ...

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its State College dispensary, located at 1248 S Atherton St, State College PA 16801. One additional location, Curaleaf Erie, located at 7891 Peach St., is expected to open in early March, pending final regulatory approvals. Curaleaf ' s latest locations in State College and Erie will increase the Company ' s footprint to 16 dispensaries statewide and 127 across the country.

Curaleaf State College is a beacon of education and advancement in patient care throughout the state of Pennsylvania . Patients that walk through the doors of the Company ' s newest dispensary will have access to an array of Curaleaf products such as vaporizers, concentrates and whole flower products, including Select Elite, Select Elite Live, Grassroots Full-Spectrum RSOs, RSO capsules, prepackaged flower, and more. Patients can also safely access the store ' s full offerings by ordering online at their convenience.

On Monday, February 21 , the State College location will host a grand opening celebration which will include an 8:45 a.m. ET ribbon cutting with Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County , and will follow with vendor pop-ups from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 pm ET . In honor of the opening, Curaleaf donated $5,000 to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.The Company also celebrated grand openings Wayne and Greensburg by allocating charitable donations to local Pennsylvania -based nonprofits including Urban Affairs Coalition, Balanced Veterans Network.

" Curaleaf is excited to begin serving our newest patient communities in State College and Erie through our premium medical products and inclusive retail experiences," said Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer Joe Bayern . " Expanding our presence within Pennsylvania enables us to further support our patients by providing them with quality products and service to make confident and informed decisions about their medical marijuana journeys."

In addition to Curaleaf ' s latest locations, the Company also serves patients in Altoona , Bradford , Brookville , City Avenue, DuBois , Gettysburg , Greensburg Harrisburg, Horsham , King of Prussia , Lebanon , Morton , Philadelphia and Wayne . In the coming weeks, Curaleaf will offer grand opening discounts to veterans, seniors, students and first-time patients at all Pennsylvania locations. For more information on store openings, along with product offerings and hours of operation, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/pennsylvania .

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 126 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Forward Looking Statements
This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of two new dispensaries in the state of Pennsylvania. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed April 28, 2021 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-expands-pennsylvania-retail-presence-with-dispensary-openings-in-state-college-and-erie-301485524.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/18/c2772.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Curaleaf HoldingsCURA:CNXCURLFCannabis Investing
CURA:CNX,CURLF

Goodness Growth Holdings to Host Grand Opening at New Green Goods Cannabis Dispensary in Baltimore, Maryland

- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, will host a grand opening celebration for its newest medical cannabis dispensary in Baltimore today, Friday, February 18, 2022 from 10 a.m. 7 p.m. ET . The Baltimore location is the second, and largest, Green Goods® retail location in Maryland and the newest medical cannabis dispensary in Baltimore .

Goodness Growth Holdings to Host Grand Opening at New Green Goods Cannabis Dispensary in Baltimore, Maryland

"We are excited to open the doors of our newest Green Goods location and introduce Baltimore -area patients to our best-in-class cannabis products and medical cannabis expertise. The grand opening follows our extensive renovation and rebranding of the dispensary," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley . "We are pleased to have retained the popular staff and budtenders from the original location, while adding a vastly improved selection of cannabis products and a new patient-focused approach."

The new Green Goods location in Baltimore follows the acquisition of the assets of Charm City Medicus, LLC, by Goodness Growth in November of 2021. The location will provide patients with an enhanced experience under new Green Goods management and an expanded product offering, while maintaining the familiarity of the same beloved staff.

As part of the Grand Opening, Green Goods will launch a variety of community outreach initiatives to help promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in local communities and the wider Maryland cannabis industry. These initiatives will include running a partnership with Last Prisoner Project called, "Roll It Up for Justice," which raises money to help individuals still incarcerated for cannabis-related charges and for cannabis expungement efforts. The dispensary will also partner with Veterans Initiative 22, a local non-profit, and will offer a year-round 22% discount to all veterans.

The new Green Goods dispensary will offer a wide variety of Goodness Growth products, including the popular flower brands 1937™ and LiteBud™, plus concentrates from Kings & Queens™ and edibles from Hi-Color Gummies™. The store will also feature a full selection of medical cannabis products from other licensed Maryland growers.

See more details and the full menu at https://visitgreengoods.com/locations/baltimore-md/ .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its teams of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Vice President, Investor Relations
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:
Albe Zakes
Vice President, Corporate Communications
albezakes@goodnessgrowth.com
(267) 221-4800

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodness-growth-holdings-to-host-grand-opening-at-new-green-goods-cannabis-dispensary-in-baltimore-maryland-301485544.html

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

Completed Audit Committee evaluation and restated Q2 2021 unaudited interim financial statements

Announces strategic realignment to support future growth strategies

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on February 18, 2022

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") will hold its 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Cronos Group's senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Ltd. Strengths Its Balance Sheet

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Strengths Its Balance Sheet

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (the "Acquiror") announces, pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canadian securities legislation, that on February 15, 2022, it sold 5,800,000 common shares in the capital of Ionic Brands Corp. (the "Issuer" and the common shares of the Issuer referred to as the "Common Shares"), which were originally issued to the Acquiror on February 3, 2022 as partial consideration for the sale to the Issuer of certain assets of the Acquiror.

As a result of the disposition of Common Shares described herein, the Acquiror owns and has control and direction over 44,114,893 Common Shares, which represents approximately 17% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TERRASCEND TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER 2021 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter ended December 31 st 2021 on Wednesday, March 16 th 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c2682.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Delphy, a Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and AgTech Consulting Firm

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Delphy, a Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and AgTech Consulting Firm

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Delphy Groep BV (Delphy), a Netherlands-based AgTech consultancy firm, for US$29 million through a combination of cash and stock. This definitive agreement follows the binding LOI as previously announced in October 2021.

Delphy, which optimizes production of plant-based foods and flowers, has multinational operations in Europe, Asia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Africa, with approximately 200 employees and consultants. Delphy's client list includes agriculture companies, governments, universities, and leading AgTech suppliers, who turn to the company to drive agricultural innovation, solutions, and operational expertise. Delphy achieved 2020 annual consulting audited revenues of more than US$26 million and EBITDA of US$3 million (IFRS-based) 1 . Delphy expects to end 2021 with revenues of US$28 million

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×