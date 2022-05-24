Market NewsInvesting News

Curaleaf began serving New Jersey adult-use customers at its Bellmawr location in April

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, will begin adult-use sales at its Edgewater Park, New Jersey dispensary on May 25 . Located at 4237 US-130, Curaleaf Edgewater Park is now the Company's second location to sell adult-use cannabis in the Garden State.

Curaleaf is dedicated to providing premium quality products and reliable retail experiences for adult-use customers while continuing to serve patients enrolled in the state's medical program. Curaleaf Edgewater Park will implement additional measures to prioritize licensed medical patients which includes access to private consultation areas, a secure online ordering system, exclusive checkout lines and designated parking spots. To optimize patient accessibility, the dispensary will also offer two medical-only shopping hours per day.

New Jersey is expected to be one of the largest cannabis markets in the country. Curaleaf Edgewater Park and Curaleaf Bellmawr are the Company's first locations to service recreational customers since the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission authorized adult-use sales in April.

"After a successful adult-use launch in April, we are thrilled to expand our adult-use footprint allowing us to serve even more New Jersey consumers," said Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf. "I'd like to thank the Town of Edgewater Park for their partnership and for so graciously welcoming us into the community. Curaleaf is committed to ensuring patients and consumers receive quality products and service as they embark on their cannabis journey."

Edgewater Park is now the 13th dispensary licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in the Garden State. For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in New Jersey , please visit www.curaleaf.com/dispensary/new-jersey .

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 133 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,700 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

