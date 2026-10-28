Culpeo Minerals

Culpeo Minerals Targets District-Scale Copper in Chile’s Coastal Cordillera

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQD:CPQRF) is aiming to build a district-scale copper resource of 50 million to 100 million tonnes in Chile’s Coastal Cordillera, Non-Executive Chairman Geoff McNamara said on Rob Tyson’s “Dig Deep, The Mining Podcast.”

Its flagship asset Lana Corina, along with its nearby Vista Montana and Fortuna projects, has shown “high-grade continuity” supported by recent geochemistry and geophysics programs.

A four-hole, 2,000-metre diamond drilling program is underway at Vista Montana, alongside induced polarisation (IP) surveys to refine drill targets.

At Fortuna, an IP survey defined two strong chargeability anomalies at the El Quillay North and El Quillay West prospects. Both coincide with surface copper mineralisation, and will be tested with a 250-metre hole once drilling at El Quillay South is complete.

“We like the Coastal Cordillera because of the infrastructure, because we believe it’s underexplored,” McNamara said, adding the benefit of Chile’s established mining workforce and pro-business regulatory environment, including reduced corporate tax rates and royalty holidays for discoveries.

“You do need pretty deep relationships in-country to build a district-scale land position, and we think we are on the right trajectory to achieve that.”

McNamara shared that long-term copper demand remains strong, driven by electrification and AI infrastructure after a multi-decade exploration deficit.

This article is sponsored by Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO). This article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Culpeo Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Culpeo Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this article.

This article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

This article contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Culpeo Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

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