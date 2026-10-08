Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects

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October 08, 2026
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQD:CPQRF) Non-Executive Chairman Geoff McNamara said in an October 5 corporate video that the company has begun drilling at its Vista Montana prospect in Chile's Lana Corina project.
The initial four-hole, 2,000-metre program is intended to confirm that Vista Montana and Lana Corina are the same mineralised copper system.
“Vista Montana, we believe, is the extension of our Lana Corina copper-molybdenum discovery,” said Mcnamara. “We previously intersected 454 metres there at just under 1 copper equivalent.
(and recently) intersected 257 metres at just over 1 copper equivalent.”
Located roughly 350 kilometres north of Santiago, Vista Montana sits about one kilometre north-east of Lana Corina. If confirmed, McNamara said the company would have a mineralised system approximately three kilometres long.
An induced polarisation (IP) survey across Vista Montana and Lana Corina is complete, with results to be announced shortly. McNamara said the data should reconfirm existing drill targets and potentially highlight additional ones.
At Fortuna, about 10 kilometres north of Lana Corina, a previously announced IP survey identified two high-priority, near-surface targets measuring approximately 200 by 300 metres. The company anticipates drilling them before year-end, once the Vista Montana program is complete.
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