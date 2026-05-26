Cullinan Therapeutics to Host Immunology Day to Showcase Promising Initial Clinical Data in Autoimmune Diseases for CLN-978, a CD19 T Cell Engager, and Velinotamig, a BCMA T Cell Engager

Cullinan Therapeutics to Host Immunology Day to Showcase Promising Initial Clinical Data in Autoimmune Diseases for CLN-978, a CD19 T Cell Engager, and Velinotamig, a BCMA T Cell Engager

New and updated clinical data to be presented from over 30 patients across systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) studies 

Initial data from the first multi-dose cohort of RA study to be presented

Initial data from the first multi-dose cohort of velinotamig study also to be shared

Leading key opinion leaders Dr. Ricardo Grieshaber-Bouyer and Dr. John Tesser to share clinical perspectives

The Company will host the in-person event for analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, June 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM; "Cullinan"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating potential first- or best-in-class, high-impact therapies in autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company will host an in-person Immunology Day event in New York City for analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

"We believe these new clinical data across our immunology portfolio further validate the growing potential of T cell engagers in autoimmune diseases to address underlying disease biology and the significant unmet need that remains for patients," said Nadim Ahmed, President and CEO of Cullinan Therapeutics. "During our Immunology Day event, we will provide deeper insight into the data, how these data are enabling the next phase of global development, and our broader strategy to drive meaningful value for patients and shareholders with multiple data milestones throughout 2026 and beyond."

The Company plans to feature the following autoimmune pipeline updates at the event:

  • CLN-978 (CD19xCD3 T cell engager): treatment-refractory moderate to severe SLE and difficult-to-treat RA
    • Single target dose escalation data in SLE and RA, as reported at EULAR 2026 Congress on June 6, 2026
    • Initial data from the first multi-dose cohort of the RA study
    • Next steps in global clinical development
  • Velinotamig (BCMAxCD3 T cell engager): treatment-refractory autoimmune diseases driven by long-lived plasma cells
    • Initial data from the first multi-dose cohort of the Genrix Bio study in China
    • Next steps in global clinical development

The event will feature presentations from company management as well as the following key opinion leaders:

  • Ricardo Grieshaber-Bouyer, MD, PhD, Professor of Clinical Systems Immunology, FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg
  • John Tesser, MD, FACP, FACR, Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates

The event will be followed by a Q&A session.

Investors and analysts are invited to register to attend in person by emailing Nick Smith, Head of Investor Relations (nsmith@cullinantx.com) or at the event registration page. A live webcast will be available via the events page of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.cullinantherapeutics.com/events.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company developing potential first- or best-in-class, high-impact therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan pursues promising therapeutic targets while leveraging core expertise in T cell engagers, which are established in oncology and are now advancing into autoimmune diseases. With a clinical-stage pipeline built on a rigorous scientific approach and purposeful innovation, Cullinan is advancing its mission to deliver new standards of care for patients. Learn more about Cullinan at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow Cullinan on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the company's beliefs and expectations regarding: our clinical development plans and timelines for our product candidates, the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates, the strategy of our product candidates, our research and development activities, our plans regarding future data presentations, and other statements that are not historical facts. The words "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "pursue," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainty regarding the timing and results of regulatory submissions; the risk that any INDs, NDAs or other global regulatory submissions we may file with the United States Food and Drug Administration or other global regulatory agencies are not cleared or approved on our expected timelines, or at all; the success of our clinical trials and preclinical studies; the risks related to our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property position; the risks related to manufacturing, supply, and distribution of our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates, including those that are co-developed, will not be successfully developed and commercialized; the risk that the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the effect of changes in global economic conditions, including uncertainties related to international trade policies, tariffs and supply chain dynamics on our business and operations; and the success of any collaboration, partnership, license or similar agreements. These and other important risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except to the extent required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Moreover, except as required by law, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made.

Contacts:

Investors
Nick Smith
+1 401.241.3516
nsmith@cullinantx.com

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
rweldon@cullinantx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cullinan Oncology Inc.CGEMnasdaq:cgemnanotech investing
CGEM
The Conversation (0)
Cullinan Oncology Inc.

Cullinan Oncology Inc.

Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced positive initial data in patients receiving zipalertinib after prior treatment with amivantamab enrolled in its pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1... Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced that Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Jeffrey Jones, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 5... Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Preliminary data from CLN-619 in combination with checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab show objective responses in patients with tumor types that are typically unresponsive to pembrolizumab, such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with oncogenic mutations Longer term follow-up for patients... Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Combination and monotherapy solid tumor dose escalation data for CLN-619 to be presented in a poster session at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting CLN-978 development to focus exclusively on autoimmune diseases, starting with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) as the first indication Cash and investments... Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced the appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer, beginning April 29. "I am pleased to welcome Mary Kay to Cullinan Therapeutics as Chief... Keep Reading...
Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

Contract manufacturing services as a new business line has the potential to generate approximately $4-5 million in annual revenues First manufacturing services contract signed with Secretome Therapeutics Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company... Keep Reading...
Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce an innovative research initiative to be undertaken with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group (the "Research Group"). This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Sona's Targeted... Keep Reading...
Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks?

Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks?

The nanotechnology market is experiencing a promising stage of growth, making it an attractive space for investors.From nanotech-based solar panels that increase energy efficiency to pharmaceutical products that make use of nanotech in drug-delivery systems, nanotechnology has far-reaching... Keep Reading...

SILO Pharma Inc

SILO Pharma Inc is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. Keep Reading...
Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics that stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. Its lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy that serves to correct this... Keep Reading...
Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc is a vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing novel vaccines to treat patients suffering from the most common and deadly diseases. Its product comprises. of Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Smackover Lithium Announces the Award of Last Key Construction Contract for the South West Arkansas Project Ahead of Final Investment Decision

Juggernaut Calls Warrants From May 2025 Financing

Streamex Corp. Appoints Former Microsoft and PayPal Lead Product Designer Kori Handy as Vice President of Product and Design

BriaCell Receives Positive Recommendation from Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase 3 Study in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Related News

base metals investing

Juggernaut Calls Warrants From May 2025 Financing

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Enters into Earn-in Option Agreement for the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

precious metals investing

Excalibur Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

base metals investing

Sun Summit Outlines 2026 Exploration Plan for the Theory Copper-Gold Project, Toodoggone Mining District, BC

precious metals investing

Kobo Resources Expands Gold Mineralisation at Kossou with High-Grade Results from Road Cut and Jagger Zones

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Completes Survey at BC Copper Project and Provides Sixtymile Update