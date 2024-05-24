Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced that Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Jeffrey Jones, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 5 th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA, being held virtually on May 28 and 29, 2024.

The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern Time. A webcast will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/ .

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients. We have strategically built a diversified portfolio of clinical-stage assets that inhibit key drivers of disease or harness the immune system to eliminate diseased cells in both oncology and autoimmune diseases. Our portfolio encompasses a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be best and/or first in class. Anchored in a deep understanding of oncology, immunology, and translational medicine, we create differentiated ideas, identify the most appropriate targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across a wide variety of cancer and autoimmune indications. We push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to differentiated therapeutic, applying rigorous go/no go criteria at each stage of development to fast-track only the most promising molecules to the clinic and, ultimately, commercialization. With deep scientific expertise, our teams exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients. Learn more about our Company at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/ , and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Chad Messer
+1 203.464.8900
cmesser@cullinantx.com

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
rweldon@cullinantx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Preliminary data from CLN-619 in combination with checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab show objective responses in patients with tumor types that are typically unresponsive to pembrolizumab, such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with oncogenic mutations

Longer term follow-up for patients treated with CLN-619 monotherapy demonstrates durable clinical benefit across multiple tumor types

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Combination and monotherapy solid tumor dose escalation data for CLN-619 to be presented in a poster session at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting

CLN-978 development to focus exclusively on autoimmune diseases, starting with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) as the first indication

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced the appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer, beginning April 29.

"I am pleased to welcome Mary Kay to Cullinan Therapeutics as Chief Financial Officer. This is a pivotal time for Cullinan as we expand into autoimmune diseases and continue to advance our clinical-stage oncology portfolio," said Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Cullinan Therapeutics. "Mary Kay brings a wealth of expertise to our team with a successful track record marked by pivotal roles leading in a variety of fast-growing, successful companies. Her strategic acumen, leadership, and experience scaling up organizations will further strengthen our company as we embark on our next phase of growth."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech CEO David Regan.

Sona Nanotech CEO Eyes In-human Studies as Animal Trials Show "Superior" Results

Sona Nanotech (CSE:SONA,OTCQB:SNANF) is ramping up clinical trials for its targeted hyperthermia therapy (THT) for cancer. CEO David Regan said the company is looking forward to taking THT into in-human studies after interim results from its efficacy study on animals showed statistically significantly superior results.

“We went into this study with a simple hypothesis that our THT for cancer would shrink cells and … tumors from the inside out … But we found something more interesting along the way,” he said.

“We've seen in this study it’s not just that the treated tumor shrinks, but that you're getting shrinkage in the untreated tumor. The theory behind that is that we're gently destroying the cancer cells through a process called apoptosis that generates new antigens. And those new antigens, we believe, are triggering a systemic effect. And that's what the second phase and our most recent news that came out are saying. It's changing the adaptive immune system of the animal, effectively serving as a vaccine," Regan continued.

Keep reading...Show less
Veru to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Veru to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of VERU, will present an update of VERU's Phase 2b clinical program of enobosarm to augment fat loss and to avoid muscle loss when combined with GLP-1 drugs for weight loss at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11:00 am 11:25 am ET.

A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.verupharma.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Veru website.

About the Enobosarm Phase 2b clinical trial
The Phase 2b, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, dose-finding clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of enobosarm 3mg, enobosarm 6mg, or placebo as a treatment to preserve muscle and augment fat loss in approximately 90 patients with sarcopenic obesity or overweight elderly (>60 years of age) patients receiving semaglutide (Wegovy®). The primary endpoint is difference in total lean body mass, and the key secondary endpoints are differences in total body fat mass and physical function as measured by stair climb test at 16 weeks. The Phase 2b clinical trial is actively enrolling patients from up to 15 clinical sites in the United States. Topline clinical results from the trial are expected by the end of calendar year 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aerovate Therapeutics Presents Baseline Data from the Phase 2b Portion of the IMPAHCT Trial at the American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference

Baseline characteristics reflect a PAH population with significant disease

Topline data from Phase 2b portion of IMPAHCT study to be released in June 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Secures Strategic Investments

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Secures Strategic Investments

Up to $42 Million in Two-Part Funding from New Strategic Investor and Existing Shareholders with Committed Closing of an Aggregate of $14 Million Up Front

MYMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MYMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies for age-related diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has secured $7 million in commitments in two private placement funding rounds led by a strategic investor, PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMCB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes. An additional $7 million was raised from existing MYMD shareholders participating in the offerings. The closings of the two private placements are each subject to customary closing conditions and are both expected to occur on or around May 22, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company executives will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Event: UBS Obesity Therapeutics Day
    Location: Virtual
    Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024
    Time: 12:00-12:30 PM ET
  • Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    Location: New York, NY
    Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024
    Time: 11:00-11:25 AM ET
  • Event: Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Location: Miami, FL
    Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

A webcast of the UBS and Jefferies presentations will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com . A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for thirty days.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: First Gold Pour at Greenstone

Aurum Hits 74m @ 1.0 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 2

×