CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
HEAT Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. Wednesday November 19, 2025
INNO InnoCan Pharma Corporation
INVR Inverite Insights Inc.
KENY Makenita Resources Inc.
LIBR Libra Energy Materials Inc.
SCU Sankamap Metals Inc.

 

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

