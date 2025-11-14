CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The Conversation (0)
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|HEAT
|Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.
|Wednesday November 19, 2025
|INNO
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|INVR
|Inverite Insights Inc.
|KENY
|Makenita Resources Inc.
|LIBR
|Libra Energy Materials Inc.
|SCU
|Sankamap Metals Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.