Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 12, 2024

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2024 third quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

About Cronos

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, each of which have been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Contact
Anna Shlimak
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Lake Placid, Florida

New Highlands County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, November 1 st

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Lake Placid, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in Bonita Springs and St. Augustine

Grand opening celebrations scheduled for Friday, October 18 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of new Florida medical cannabis dispensaries in Bonita Springs and St. Augustine .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on November 5, 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its third quarter 2024 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830


Passcode:


3735709


International: 1-412-542-4136


Passcode:


3735709


A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
Trulieve Third Quarter 2024 Results Call

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-third-quarter-2024-results-conference-call-on-november-5-2024-302274503.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/14/c7404.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis leaf over map of Australia.

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Australia federally legalised medicinal cannabis in 2016, and Australia's cannabis market has seen major growth since then.

Medical cannabis approvals were up by 120 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Statista forecasts that Australian cannabis revenue will reach AU$3.73 billion in 2024 and grow at an annual rate of 3.22 percent, culminating in market volume worth AU$4.53 billion by 2029.

However, Australia’s cannabis industry is still young. Despite there being a strong case for a regulated market, which was outlined in a July 2024 report by the Penington Institute, recreational use is not legal and medical access remains limited and regulated. Yet, public support for legalisation is growing. YouGov data released in January 2024 showed that over half of Australians polled are in favour of decriminalising cannabis, and half of the respondents between the ages of 18 and 49 support legalising personal use.

In 2023, the Australian Greens, the country’s only seat-holding federal party in favour of legalisation, introduced the Legalising Cannabis Bill 2023, sponsored by the party’s leader Senator David Shoebridge. This was Australia’s first parliamentary effort to legalise cannabis.

Keep reading...Show less

Spinach® Is the Number One Cannabis Brand in Canada

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, is proud to announce that its award-winning brand Spinach® has risen to the best-selling cannabis brand in the Canadian market. 1 Spinach's market share outperformance represents Cronos' relentless commitment to quality, innovation, and bringing differentiated products to the competitive Canadian adult-use market.

Since launching in November 2018, Spinach has quickly become the preferred choice among new and seasoned adult consumers alike. The success of Spinach is bolstered by its best-selling and breakthrough portfolio of products, including ranking first in both edibles and flower. 1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Hallandale Beach, Florida

New Broward County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, October 11 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Hallandale Beach, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×