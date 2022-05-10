Cronos Group Inc. an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Office, will speak at two upcoming conferences: Canaccord Genuity's 6 th Annual Cannabis Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET. BMO’s 17 th Annual Global Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Webcasts will be available on the ...

CRON:CA,CRON