Company reports 73% year-over-year revenue growth and 219% adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021 Cresco Labs Inc. a vertically integrated, multi-state operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today released its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. All financial information presented in this release is reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted ...

CL:CNX,CRLBF