Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cleo Diagnostics

Appendix 4E and 2024 Annual Report

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to present its Annual Report.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cleo Diagnostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

COV:AU
Cleo Diagnostics
Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Diagnostics


Artrya Limited

Artrya on Track for FDA Application Submission Following Second Q-Submission Meeting

Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA), (‘Artrya’ or the ‘Company’), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its patented AI platform that detects key coronary artery disease imaging markers, has received feedback its application for regulatory approval for the Salix product with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is on track following a Q-Submission meeting.

Medtronic: Technology Bias Is Real. Here's What We're Doing To Fix It

MedtronicMedtronic has taken measurable steps to drive change

Doctors have used pulse oximeters for more than 40 years, but the pandemic put the devices in the spotlight after studies found they may not be accurate across all skin tones.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results

Product innovation driving growth across diversified health tech portfolio, including Automated Insulin Delivery, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Pulsed Field Cardiac Ablation, Pain Stimulation, and Deep Brain Stimulation

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), which ended July 26, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic announces cash dividend for second quarter of fiscal year 2025

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, August 15, 2024 approved the company's cash dividend for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 of $0.70 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2024 . Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 47 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2024 .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway , Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Orchestra BioMed Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today reported its second quarter 2024 financial results and provided a business update.

"Our work in hypertension and coronary artery disease aligns with a renaissance occurring in cardiac pacing and balloon angioplasty, applying new innovations to enhance these foundational device-based interventions and create more potent therapeutic solutions. At our inaugural R&D day in June, we were excited to share our insights into this renaissance and the potential role we believe our lead programs – AVIM therapy and Virtue SAB – will play in improving outcomes for patients. We were delighted to host esteemed cardiology leaders Drs. David Kandzari and Vivek Reddy, who highlighted the critical unmet needs in high-risk hypertension and expressed their enthusiasm for the potential of AVIM therapy to transform care for these patient populations," stated David Hochman, founder, chief executive officer, and chairman of Orchestra BioMed. "As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we remain focused on driving patient enrollment in the BACKBEAT global pivotal study across the U.S. and EU, and look forward to providing key updates on our Virtue SAB program."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic to announce financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on Friday, July 26, 2024 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 , to discuss results for its first quarter of full fiscal year 2025. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Leinster South Update

Gold Grades Continue to Impress at Northern Zone - 25km East of Kalgoorlie

Bonanza Grade Silver Identified ±550mtrs from Historic Silver Mines that Produced 34,200,000oz of Refined Silver

Offtake Prepayment MOU

×