“Copper Intelligence” (AFDG) to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST.

February 26, 2026
“Copper Intelligence” (AFDG) “a dedicated copper exploration company, with a focus on creating value around Africa and DRC specifically focused on under-explored basins of copper ” (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present on the Emerging Growth Conference for a business update on February 26, 2026 at 4.10pm EST, and invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation.
This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Chairman, Andrew Groves as well as the Geological Director Aldo Cesano in real time.
Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.
https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717092&tp_key=1ddfafa563&sti=afdg
If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. The company will release a link to that after the event.
About " Copper Intelligence "
On Feb 4, 2026, African Discovery Group (AFDG), the predecessor company to Copper Intelligence, announced the signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a Reverse Takeover Transaction (RTO), solidifying its status as the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States. Butembo is a near surface, low strip, Tier one exploration opportunity, located near the Ruwenzori mountain location of Uganda’s biggest copper mine (Kilembe with 4 million tons of verified reserves), located only 50km from the Ugandan border with verified access to rail. The High-grade copper samples thus far have returned 18% Copper assays, which if maintained at production would rank amongst the highest globally. The recent discovery of the Butembo copper deposit has underscored the need for further exploration work in areas peripheral to the Katanga Copper Belt.
About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.
Disclosure:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as plans, projections or expectations relating to future exploration and production work in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The words “anticipates,” “may,” “can,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “targets,” “intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “potential,” “assumptions,” “guidance,” “forecasts,” “future,” “pursues,” “initiatives,” “objectives,” “opportunities,” “strategy” and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.
The company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, operational risks inherent in mining, with higher inherent risks in underground mining; mine sequencing; changes in mine plans or operational modifications, delays, deferrals or any major public health crisis; labor relations, including labor-related work stoppages and increased costs; compliance with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; weather- and climate-related risks; environmental risks, and impacts, as well as those factors described in more detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in AFDG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 28, 2026, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which AFDG’s forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Further, AFDG may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. AFDG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which are as of the date made, notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes.
Media Contact:
www.copperintelligence.com
Maxine Gordon
(917) 478-0406
