Copper Fox CEO Elmer Stewart: We Are Not Your Typical Junior Explorer
Copper Fox Metals CEO Elmer said, “I would rank us within the top 10 percent of junior explorers, primarily because of the resource base we have.”
Copper Fox Metals (TSXV:CUU,OTC Pink:CPFXF) CEO Elmer Stewart identified the company’s strengths that set them apart from other junior explorers in this interview. He is confident that now is a good time for investors to look at the company’s potential.
“I would rank us within the top 10 percent of junior explorers, primarily because of the resource base we have, the joint venture with Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK), a very large established resources on the Shaft Creek project and a very high net asset value per share,” Stewart said.
Copper Fox Metals is focused on advancing the Van Dyke project and the Schaft Creek joint venture toward an updated resource estimate. “The 2022 drilling program includes some infield drilling between the existing drill holes and collecting metallurgical samples for metal recoveries," Stewart said. "We will also do some variability testing lifecycle tests to improve the recoveries, or to see if we can.”
The company will begin setting up a hydrogeological survey to establish sampling points, according to Stewart. They plan to map the hydrology so they can build the hydrology and go into the permitting process.
Stewart also mentioned that the second thing that boosts their potential is having established a very high net asset value per share that supports a higher share price. “One of our objectives this year is to align those two metrics.”
Finally, Stewart highlighted how a great location intensifies their advantage over their competitors. “Our assets are all located in tier one mining jurisdictions," he said. "And all the projects can potentially add more resources. At Eaglehead, we have the potential to move to a resource statement in 2022, or maybe early 2023. And the Mineral Mountain Sombrero Butte project has very large porphyry copper footprints and good potential for an exploration discovery.”
Copper Fox Metals released the results of an airborne geophysical survey for its 100 percent owned Mineral Mountain copper project that showed three distinct bodies of higher magnetic intensity and identified two new exploration targets.
Watch the full interview of Copper Fox Metals CEO Elmer Stewart above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Copper Fox Metals (TSXV:CUU,OTC Pink:CPFXF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Copper Fox Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Copper Fox Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Copper Fox Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
