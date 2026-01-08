Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. Commences Trading on OTCQB® Venture Market

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. Commences Trading on OTCQB® Venture Market

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM,OTC:JORFF | FRA: Z36 | OTCQB: JORFF) ("CLM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market, a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

Effective January 8, 2026, CLM began trading under the symbol "JORFF." Investors can access real-time quotes and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JORFF/overview.

Richard Quesnel, President and CEO of CLM, stated: "We're pleased to enhance visibility and access for our U.S. shareholders through this OTCQB® listing. It marks an important step in our plan to broaden our investor base."

The Company also announced today that it has granted an aggregate amount of 6,460,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants pursuant to its equity incentive plan. The options vest every four months over a one-year period, are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant, and may be exercised at a price of $0.06 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "CLM" on the TSX Venture Exchange, "Z36" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, "JORFF" on the OTCQB® Venture Market. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of critical mineral projects in stable jurisdictions. The Company is committed to supporting the energy transition through the responsible development of critical mineral supply chains.

For more information:
Rene Bharti, Vice President Corp. Dev.
Email | rene@consolidatedlithium.com
Phone: +1 (647) 965 2173
Website: www.consolidatedlithium.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


CLM:CC
