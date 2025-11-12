Confer With Revolutionizes Online Retail with Vonage

Vonage APIs enable Confer With to transform eCommerce by bridging the gap between digital and in-store environments.

Confer With Vonage API-assisted shopping conversion rates increased by 23 percent and average order value increased by 50 percent

- Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has announced that Confer With, a leader in immersive retail engagement, is using Vonage Communications APIs to transform the way brands connect with customers. The technology partnership helps create seamless, personalized shopping experiences that bridge the gap between digital and in-store environments.

Confer With faced significant challenges with its mission to replicate the familiar and trusted feel of in-store shopping in the digital world, including ensuring stable and scalable video connections across multiple devices and network conditions, and maintaining customer engagement post-purchase to reduce product returns.

To overcome these challenges, the company embedded Vonage's Video API and Messages API – including Rich Communication Services (RCS), WhatsApp, and SMS messaging capabilities - into its applications. As a result, Confer With video-assisted shopping conversion rates increased by 23 percent and the average order value increased by 50 percent compared to their traditional eCommerce sales, driving both stronger business performance and greater satisfaction for customers.

"Vonage APIs enable us to deliver seamless and vibrant video calls, regardless of network conditions," said Dan Garner, Chief Product Officer at Confer With. "The solution provides stable connections, real-time error handling, and granular analytics, letting us prioritize user experience while keeping technical issues at bay. Vonage gave us the flexibility to create a fully branded, interactive experience that feels both personal and professional to not only improve conversions but also establish deeper trust with our customers."

Through video-assisted shopping powered by Vonage Video API, Confer With enables real-time, face-to-face product consultations that foster connection and build trust. Customer interactions are further enhanced by RCS, which turns ordinary text-based exchanges into dynamic conversations with interactive buttons, and branded content. Customers can engage effortlessly through QR codes, marketing campaigns, or follow-up communications, ensuring continuity from browsing to purchasing and beyond.

"Confer With's transformative approach to bringing digital shopping experiences to life demonstrates the power of Vonage solutions," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. "Using our APIs, retailers can reliably deliver shopping experiences at scale digitally and enhance operational efficiencies to reduce costs."

Learn more about Confer With's Story.

About Vonage 
Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/confer-with-revolutionizes-online-retail-with-vonage-302612529.html

SOURCE Vonage

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ERIC
