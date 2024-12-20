Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

COLDry Fertiliser JV Seed Funding & Working Capital Secured

Mawson Finland Limited Identifies Compelling Soil Geochemical Targets for Follow-Up

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2025 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cyprium Metals

Completion of Tranche 1 of the Placement

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM, OTC: CYPMF) (Cyprium or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of Tranche 1 of the two-tranche placement to raise in aggregate A$13.5 million (before costs) via the issue of a total of 483,203,140 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Placement Shares) at an issue price of A$0.028 per Share, as announced by the Company on 13 December 2024 (Placement).

Highlights:

  • Tranche 1 of the Placement raised A$5.2 million (before costs).
  • Completion of Tranche 2 of the Placement to raise an additional A$8.3 million is subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary meeting to be held in January 2025.
  • Cyprium intends to undertake a retail entitlement offer to existing eligible shareholders on the same terms as the Placement.

Pursuant to the terms of the Placement, subscribers were offered 1 free-attaching unlisted option for every 2 Placement Shares subscribed for, with an exercise price of A$0.042 per option and expiry date of 31 December 2027 (Placement Options).

Under Tranche 1 of the Placement, the Company confirms that it has today issued:

  • 185,714,285 Placement Shares; and
  • 92,857,143 Placement Options.

Tranche 2 of the Placement, comprising 297,488,855 Placement Shares and 148,744,427 Placement Options will be issued subject to shareholder approval which will be sought at a meeting of the Company’s shareholders in January 2025. Shareholder approval is also being sought for the issue of 20,000,000 options on the same terms as the Placement Options to the cornerstone investor of the Placement.

Proceeds of the Placement will be used as follows:

  • Nifty site costs;
  • Permit support and DFS preparation and costs;
  • Tenement maintenance and geology work;
  • Financing costs associated with the MLX convertible notes and Glencore Facility; and
  • Working capital and costs of the Placement.

Canaccord Genuity acted as Lead Manager to the Placement.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscopper stockscopper miningcopper explorationasx:cymcopper investingresource investing
CYM:AU
The Conversation (0)
Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East infill extensional drilling. The program comprised 21 RC holes for 5,725m targeting areas from the previous program which identified encouraging widths of oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east and sulphide mineralisation extending east at depth beneath the former Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- All results received from Nifty East Extensional Infill drilling program, targeting the oxide/transitional mineralisation and sulphide mineralisation at depth beneath the open pit

- Results demonstrate potential to define additional shallow mineralisation for the planned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.9 Mt contained copper Mineral Resource

- Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected are shown below

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the current Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. The results will be added to the resource model. These East drilling results along with the previously released West drilling clearly demonstrate the potential to expand the mineral resource as further phases of drilling proceed.

Discussion of results

Section 102,800E

Hole 21NRSP021 confirmed oxide mineralisation that was previously intercepted in holes 21NRSP006 and 21NRSP011 (Figure 3* 18m at 0.45% Cu, including 1m at 2.35% Cu). Hole 21NRSP021 also extended sulphide mineralisation at depth within the carbonate-shale host rocks (4m at 0.36% Cu, 3m at 0.47% Cu and 17m at 0.52% Cu, including 2m at 1.14% Cu and 6m at 0.16% Cu).

Section 102,840E

Hole 21NRSP030 confirms oxide mineralisation close to surface that was previously intersected in hole 21NRSP001 and historical drillhole NCP0317 (Figure 4* 3m at 0.15% Cu, 3m at 0.14% Cu and 5m at 0.26% Cu). Three deeper holes intercepted sulphide mineralisation extensions at depth where there is no historical drilling.

Hole 21NRSP0022 intercepted 3m at 0.19% Cu, 11m at 0.66% Cu including 2m at 1.57% Cu and 3m at 0.31%, and 5m at 0.51% Cu including 1m at 1.40% Cu. Hole 21NRSP0031 intercepts include 6m at 0.33% Cu and 7m at 1.14% Cu including 4m at 1.76% Cu. 21NRSP0032 intersected 3m at 0.21% Cu, 3m at 0.29% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu.

Section 102,880E

Figure 5* illustrates infill transitional and sulphide mineralisation which was intercepted in hole 21NRSP039 (3m at 0.69% Cu including 1m at 1.21% Cu, 3m at 0.44%, 4m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.18% and 3m at 1.18% Cu including 2m at 1.38% Cu), and Hole 21NRSP023, which intercepts upper sulphide mineralisation (12m at 0.74% Cu including 2m at 1.20% Cu and including 1m at 1.50% Cu and including 1m at 1.26% Cu).

Section 102,920E

The drilling has identified further extensionsto the oxide mineralisation east of the Nifty pit. The mineralisation is mostly in proximity to the northern limb of the Nifty Syncline. It has also been confirmed to extend further south, interpreted as an extension of the sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation, which was identified in the first phase of drilling by Cyprium Metals in 2021.

Hole 21NRSP0033 (4m at 0.14% Cu, 3m at 0.16% Cu, 6m at 0.22% Cu, 14m at 0.27% Cu, 5m at 0.17% Cu and 3m at 0.26% Cu) and Hole 21NRSP034 (3m at 0.13% Cu, 4m at 0.16% Cu, 3m at 0.19% Cu, 4m at 0.70% Cu including 2m at 1.17% Cu, 3m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.32% Cu and 1m at 1.23% Cu) have confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously unidentified (Figure 6*).

The sub-parallel zone of supergene mineralisation was intercepted by hole 21NRSP024 (5m at 0.47% Cu including 1m at 1.36% Cu and 4m at 0.11% Cu). This hole also confirms sulphide mineralisation at depth (13m at 1.08% Cu including 1m at 1.12% Cu and including 3m at 3.10% Cu).

Section 102,960E

The drilling has confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously identified in historical holes. New extensions to sulphide mineralisation to the east and at depth have also been identified (Figure 7*).

Hole 21NRSP035 confirms intercepts of shallow oxide and deeper transitional mineralisation (4m at 0.16% Cu, 7m at 0.16% Cu and 8m at 0.24% Cu).

Hole 21NRSP026 has intercepted the southern sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation (6m at 0.16% Cu). Sulphide mineralisation within the Nifty Syncline carbonate-shale host rocks was intercepted at depth (7m at 0.30%, 7m at 0.34% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu).

Sulphide mineralisation was intersected higher in the stratigraphic sequence in hole 21NRSP0025 (13m at 0.52% Cu including 1m at 1.48% Cu and including 1m at 2.13% Cu) and at depth (3m at 0.42% Cu and 4m at 0.19% Cu).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ETZVU06G



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:  

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Patriot Lithium Limited High Grade Assays From Katwaro Open Pit - Zambia

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) is pleased to announce that the Company's recently completed open pit channel sampling program, has resulted in the delineation of high grade copper results.

- First assays from reconnaissance pit sampling, confirms high grade copper and gold.

- Best channel sample assay returned 4.45% Cu and 2.59g/t Au over 2.0m width.

- Entire south eastern channel averaged 1.16% Cu and 0.68g/t Au over 14.0m including 4.45% Cu and 2.59g/t Au over 2.0m.

- Geological surface mapping completed over the license area.

- Reconnaissance work proves the project has strong potential to unlock a significant copper/gold deposit for the Company.

- Several NW-SE trending quartz-carbonate metasiltstone zones identified during mapping which also conforms to the regional geological trend.

- Further exploration, including a first pass drill program, is planned for 2025

Patriot Chairman commented: we could not have wished for a better start to our copper exploration program in Zambia. This program was designed and executed by our inhouse exploration team and we were able to generate high grade results, including 4.45%Cu over m and 1.16% Cu over 14m.

These results enable us to finish the year strong. We are now planning our program for the next year.

Channel sampling of the historical pit was conducted as part of Phase 1 reconnaissance work which also included field mapping. Visual mapping of the pit showed strong copper mineralization mainly malachite, bornite and chalcopyrite. Sampled copper and gold bearing quartz-carbonate metasiltstone from the south eastern face averaged 1.16% Cu and 0.68 g/t Au over 14.0m including 4.45% Cu and 2.59 g/t Au over 2.0m, see Table 1*. Grab samples were also collected on the exposed face to support the channel sampling assays.

Geological surface mapping was conducted over the entire license area, in order to better understand the lithological and structural controls acting on the copper-gold mineralization.

This surface mapping identified several, parallel NW-SE trending and SW dipping, possibly mineralized zones similarly oriented to structures observed inside the pit.

Phase 1 reconnaissance work also focused on field mapping and sampling. Several possibly mineralized NW-SE trending quartz-carbonate metasiltstone zones were identified during mapping which also conforms to the regional geological trend. The mapping program was further supported by available historical geophysical data.

A total of 17 samples were collected from the pit during channel sampling including QAQC samples with the majority of the samples recording anomalous to high grade assays. Work conducted proved that the project has significant potential based on information collected through mapping and channel sampling. The plan is to confirm and develop these interesting targets with a drilling program Q2,2025.

Looking Forward

The information gathered during Phase 1 work is enough to justify moving the project into drilling phase in order to investigate these targets further. Drillhole planning, contractor sourcing and community engagements is scheduled for Q1,2025.

Katwaro Copper Project Background

The Katwaro Copper Project is located approximately 10km North-East from the town of Mumbwa and approximately 200km West of Lusaka, within the central province of Zambia. It covers approximately 400 hectares under small scale mining license 28424-HQ-SML (see Figure 4*). Within the tenement there is a historical open pit mine exposing copper-bearing metasediments along 100m strike and is open ended. Regionally, polymetallic sulphide occurrences in the area have been known for centuries, but more recent geophysical and geochemical investigations led to the discovery of a copper-rich hydrothermal system, mostly associated with late-stage syenite intrusions of the Hook Batholith.

The Company is of the view that these exposed host rocks, and the known history of the area are grounds for consideration and assessment during the due diligence phase to determine if the Company should proceed with the acquisition and to invest funds into exploration programmes on the Project.

Geological Setting

The Katwaro Project is hosted by Neoproterozoic to early Paleozoic metasedimentary rocks of the Katanga Supergroup in the vicinity of late-tectonic syenite plutons. Sulphide mineralisation occurs along regional-scale lineaments, following a NNW-SSE trend defined by the Mumbwa fault Zone. The Hook Granitoid Suite intrudes a sequence of carbonates and calcarenites interlayered with shales and siltstones of the Katanga Supergroup. In addition to copper, zinc silicates, iron enrichments, minor gold and silver occurrences have been reported.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/38YXMWIK



About Patriot Lithium Limited:  

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) aims to systematically explore high-grade lithium projects across North America and prudently grow the portfolio with targeted M&A greenfield exploration.



Source:
Patriot Lithium Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rox Resources

High grade Assay Results Continue at Youanmi

West Australian gold exploration and development company, Rox Resources Limited (“Rox” or “the Company”) (ASX: RXL), has received the final batch of assays from its 11,000m DD and RC program at the Youanmi Gold Project in WA.

Keep reading...Show less
TV screen with picture of Donald Trump and a handful of money.

How Will Trump’s Permitting Plans Impact the US Mining Sector?

President-elect Donald Trump’s recent pledge to expedite permits for companies investing US$1 billion or more in the US has sparked significant discussions, particularly within the mining industry.

The proposal, shared Tuesday (December 10) on his social media platform Truth Social, promises streamlined approvals, including environmental permits, for large-scale investments in the country.

Keep reading...Show less
Placement Prospectus

Placement Prospectus

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Placement Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

Proposed Capital Raising

Proposed Capital Raising

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Proposed Capital Raising

Download the PDF here.

Alice Queen

Drilling Commenced at Viani in Fiji

Alice Queen Limited (ASX:AQX) (“Alice Queen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100% owned Viani Project in Vanua Levu, Fiji (see Image 1). The initial planned three-hole diamond drilling program will test for high-grade epithermal gold-style mineralisation intersected at the Viani Project by historic drilling.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Wyoming Rare USA Secures Strategic Facility to Support Halleck Creek Project

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Trading Halt

Related News

rare earth investing

Wyoming Rare USA Secures Strategic Facility to Support Halleck Creek Project

Tech Investing

Completion of $1.0m Placement

cleantech investing

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Nickel Investing

5 Best-performing Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024

Rare Earth Investing

Victory Metals Signs Rare Earths Offtake MOU for North Stanmore with Sumitomo

Gold Investing

Westgold Shares Scoping Study for Expansion of Fortnum Gold Operation

×