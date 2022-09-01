Life Science NewsInvesting News

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in three upcoming investor events as follows:

  • Citi 17 th Annual BioPharma Conference: panel at 10:30 am ET on 7 September 2022 and host investor meetings
  • Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: fireside chat at 11:45 am ET on 14 September 2022 and host investor meetings
  • Cowen's 2 nd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit: panel at 3:05 pm ET on September 19 th

A live audio webcast of each event will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. Each replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries
Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com , +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Optimi Health Provides Progress Report On Year Of Commercialization

Company set to introduce psychedelic product catalogue showcasing in-house EU-GMP manufacturing expertise

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelic substances, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets, is pleased to provide an operational update on the progress of its planned year of commercialization.

Optimi Health Enters Into International Collaborative Research and Supply Agreement With Promises Innovative Recovery Center

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into its first international psilocybin supply agreement with Promises Innovative Recovery ("PIR").

Through founders Pamela and Gary Roberts, the renowned Florida-based Social Impact Organization provides expert substance abuse, addiction, and mental health services to treatment centers through its comprehensive and exceptional intensive outpatient protocol.

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Psychedelic Conferences

- Seelos' SLS-002 is currently being developed specifically to treat the symptoms of suicidality associated with major depression

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming psychedelic conferences:

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses LOVE Pharma's Shareholders' Letter from CEO Zach Stadnyk

Love Pharma (CSE:LUV) (FSE:G1Q0), an international sexual health and wellness company, has provided a shareholders' update.

Zach Stadnyk, CEO, stated: " We welcome this opportunity to provide our shareholders with a comprehensive picture of Love's efforts in building upon its existing portfolio and establishing its future strategic imperatives. Building upon LOVE's existing product portfolio, which is primarily over the counter, the Company's strategic imperative is aimed at positioning LOVE as a leader in the area of addiction treatment and recovery, within the pharmaceutical space. LOVE is actively working to identify and assess biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions to address addiction, with intent to grow its pharmaceutical presence in underserved addiction treatment market ."

Optimi Health Announces Canadian Retail and E-Commerce Distribution Agreements for Functional Mushroom Supplements and Appoints Chief Financial Officer to its Board of Directors

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has finalized three new Canadian retail and e-commerce distribution agreements for its Optimi Life nutraceutical mushroom products.

The agreements with Well.ca, Vitasave, and Healthy Planet come within six months of the Company's February launch of Optimi Life ( www.optimilife.com ), a line of functional mushroom supplements transforming the industry with formulations made from the highest possible quality fruiting body mushrooms for whole body and mind optimization.

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Agreement with a Leading Drug Development Company to Deepen IP Moat for Its Lead Program

Agreement Provides 12-Month Exclusive Period to Agree in-Licensing Deal for Proprietary Formulation of Ketamine

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today it has signed a twelve month option agreement with a leading drug development, manufacturing, and delivery systems company to in-license a proprietary formulation and route of administration for ketamine. The formulation and route of administration will be optimized for commercialization and has the potential to deepen the intellectual property (IP) moat for Awakn's lead clinical development program Project Kestrel, which targets AUD.

