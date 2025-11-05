Compass Pathways to Participate in Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

Compass Pathways to Participate in Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY at 10:40 am ET on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Compass Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. We are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of our investigational COMP360 synthetic psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the U.S. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.

Enquiries

Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com , +1 484 432 0041
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401 290 7324

