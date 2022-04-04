COMPASS Pathways plc a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that members of its management team will present at the 21 st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 2:15pm ET on 14 April 2022. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A ...

