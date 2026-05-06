Compass Pathways to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 13, 2026

Compass Pathways to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 13, 2026

Compass management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and provide an update on recent developments, on May 13, 2026.

Compass management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm UK) on May 13, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Compass Pathways website at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/144892287 . The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Compass Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. We are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of our investigational COMP360 synthesized psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the US. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.

Enquiries
Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401 290 7324

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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